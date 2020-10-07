Kerala CM Cautions About Getting Closer to COVID-19 Community Spread

Kerala has been witnessing a record surge in coronavirus cases over the last few days. Hence, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan warns about multiple COVID-19 clusters leading to super spread.



On the day of another high number of Covid-19 cases, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, here on Thursday, said the situation was inching to community spread.

"Of the new cases during the day, 117 came from abroad, 74 from within the country, and 133 are local infectees. Source of 7 is unknown, and 8 are defense or paramilitary officials," said Vijayan.



He said Poonthura (a fishing hamlet in the state capital) had been identified as an area of 'super spread,' and the only way to keep things under control was to remain indoors.



"of the 213 cases in the past three days in the state capital, 190 were from local infectees. Of Thursday's 95 cases, 88 are local infectees. We have imposed special security measures and also more health facilities at Poonthura. The area will get the full attention of health authorities," Vijayan said.



On the increase in suicides by people below 18 years, the Chief Minister said, "Since March 25 (when the nationwide lockdown came into force), there have been 66 cases of such suicides. One case was reported during the day. The reason for suicides appeared trivial," said Vijayan. Parents couldn't be blamed for getting angry and demand corrections, he added.



"A committee is being constituted under Director General of Police R. Sreelekha to study the issue," said Vijayan.



"We had said we are on the verge of community spread. We are getting closer to that. The need of the hour is to avoid all crowding. Things went out of control in a market here, and that caused the fresh lockdown. All should be cautious and venture out only if there is a major need," said Vijayan.