Karnataka Registers 6th COVID-19 Death

The official details pertaining to the sixth Covid victim such as age, place, gender and place of death are yet to emerge.
‘Coronavirus (COVID-19) has yet taken another life in Karnataka. It's the sixth recorded death owing to Covid-19 and positive cases rose by 10 to 191.’
"The official details will be shared in the evening," a health official told IANS.
In two days' time, this is the second Covid death in the state, following a 65-year-old man's death on Tuesday, fifth victim, from Kalaburagi.
Between Wednesday 5 p.m. and Thursday noon, 10 new Covid positive cases surfaced in Karnataka.,1
