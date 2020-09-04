Karnataka Registers 6th COVID-19 Death

Karnataka has recorded its sixth death owing to COVID-19, said an official. Also, 10 new COVID-19 positive cases surfaced in Karnataka.



"Till date, 191 Covid positive cases have been confirmed. This includes six deaths and 28 discharges," said a health official.

In two days' time, this is the second Covid death in the state, following a 65-year-old man's death on Tuesday, fifth victim, from Kalaburagi.



Between Wednesday 5 p.m. and Thursday noon, 10 new Covid positive cases surfaced in Karnataka.,1







The official details pertaining to the sixth Covid victim such as age, place, gender and place of death are yet to emerge.