by Hannah Joy on  April 9, 2020 at 1:57 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Karnataka Registers 6th COVID-19 Death
Karnataka has recorded its sixth death owing to COVID-19, said an official. Also, 10 new COVID-19 positive cases surfaced in Karnataka.

"Till date, 191 Covid positive cases have been confirmed. This includes six deaths and 28 discharges," said a health official.

The official details pertaining to the sixth Covid victim such as age, place, gender and place of death are yet to emerge.


"The official details will be shared in the evening," a health official told IANS.

In two days' time, this is the second Covid death in the state, following a 65-year-old man's death on Tuesday, fifth victim, from Kalaburagi.

Between Wednesday 5 p.m. and Thursday noon, 10 new Covid positive cases surfaced in Karnataka.,1



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Is Coronavirus Seasonal?
Is coronavirus seasonal? Common coronaviruses are highly seasonal, with most cases peaking in winter months.
READ MORE
Coronavirus Cases Surging can Extend Lockdown in India
Coronavirus: With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing alarmingly in Uttar Pradesh can cross the 300 mark and hence, the Yogi Adityanath government is now thinking of extending the lockdown period.
READ MORE
Engineered Virus May Prevent Coronavirus Infections: Study
PIV5 vaccine may work against the novel coronavirus. As COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc, many labs around have developed a laser-like focus on understanding the virus and finding the best strategy to stop it.
READ MORE
Bereavement
Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

More News on:

Death FactsBereavementCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake