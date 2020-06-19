by Iswarya on  June 19, 2020 at 12:34 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Job-related Strenuous Exercises may Not Necessarily Extend Your Lifespan
Daily strenuous exercise as an occupation shrinks rather than prolongs the lifespan, according to a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Palgrave Communications.

By analyzing longevity data for professional Japanese traditional artists, researchers at Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) have found that Kabuki actors, known for their vigorous movements, surprisingly had shorter lifespans compared with other traditional arts performers who lead mostly sedentary lifestyles.

Frequent exercise is often touted as the key to leading a long and healthy life. But few studies have delved into comparisons in longevity between those who partake in vigorous physical activity and those who lead mostly sedentary lifestyles as a result of their occupation throughout their lives.


Now, Naoyuki Hayashi and Kazuhiro Kezuka of Tokyo Tech's Institute of Liberal Arts have conducted an unusual study that calls into question the idea that vigorous daily exercise positively correlates with longevity.

They compared the lifespans of four different groups of Japanese traditional arts performers by examining data from a total of 699 professional male artists, both living and dead, whose birth and death records are all publicly available. They hypothesized that Kabuki actors would lead longer lives owing to the high-level physical activity involved in their theatrical performances, compared with Sado, Rakugo and Nagauta practitioners, who are known to perform tea ceremonies, recount comic stories and play musical instruments while sitting, respectively.

Using a method called Kaplan-Meier analysis, they found that contrary to expectations, the lifespan of Kabuki actors was shorter than that of the other three types of traditional artists.

The researchers postulate that one reason for the shorter lifespans of Kabuki artists could be that excessive endurance training and physical activity overwhelms the beneficial aspects of regular physical exercise. Another reason might be that in the past, Kabuki actors have often worn Oshiro (white powder used for make-up) containing lead, which carries a significant health risk. The use of oshiroi was only banned in Japan in 1934.

The researchers point out their study is not without limitations. For example, the data examined male-dominated professions only and therefore does not give a portrayal of population-wide longevity including females.

Further work would be needed to evaluate the optimal amount of exercise for protecting health. The possible beneficial effects of "non-exercise" activities such as speaking, singing and playing musical instruments would also need further exploration.

Overall, the researchers say their study represents "a novel way of extracting information from publicly available data" and "contributes to the global trend in addressing reproducibility in science."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Healthy Lifestyle Increases Life Expectancy
Following a healthy lifestyle during middle-age can increase life expectancy and reduce the chances of cancer, cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. Life expectancy could increase by up to 8 years in men and 10 years in women.
READ MORE
Biological Age Influences Life Expectancy
Chronological age of a person may not determine the risk of early death. Individuals with higher biological age are more likely to die early, claims study.
READ MORE
Japanese Diet Might Help Increase Life Expectancy
Following Japanese dietary guidelines reduces risks of death, particularly those caused due to cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases.
READ MORE
Increase in Global Life Expectancy but Rising Incidence of Non-Communicable Diseases – 2013 Global Study
The Global Burden of Disease Study 2013 shows a trend of chronic diseases from infectious diseases to non-communicable diseases.
READ MORE
Exercise
It is important for us to understand the power of daily exercise. Only then can we motivate ourselves to inculcate the habit of exercise on a daily basis.
READ MORE
Exercises to Grow Taller
An article that highlights on the list of exercises that aids to grow taller.
READ MORE
Exercises You Can Do at Your Work Desk
Easy work exercises involve sitting, standing, stretching, yoga, and breathing techniques for the muscles of the hands, shoulders, wrists, neck, back, legs, and ankles.
READ MORE
Outdoor Workouts - Types, Benefits
Outdoor exercises help burn fat aerobically and build lean muscle mass. Choose your own regime of outdoor workouts enroute to nature and fitness.
READ MORE
Winter Exercises
Winter exercise helps avoid the winter blues. The general tips for winter exercise, include dressing in layers, drinking lots of fluids, avoiding wind chills and alcohol, and wearing protective gear.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

More News on:

Exercises to Grow TallerExerciseExercises You Can Do at Your Work DeskWinter ExercisesOutdoor Workouts - Types, Benefits