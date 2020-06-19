Quality of Life in Cancer Patients During COVID-19 Pandemic is Significantly Lower

The differences in perceived quality of life concerned mainly social and cognitive functioning, which were significantly lower in patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. Physical and emotional functioning were similar between the two groups.
‘Few cancer patients consider postponing chemotherapy or even considering quitting further oncological treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, living with cancer at the time of pandemic does not mean that oncological care must be compromised.
The study revealed that 20% of patients with cancer considered postponing chemotherapy and 5% consider abandoning further cancer treatment during the pandemic, despite fear of cancer progression.
"During this extraordinary time, cancer patients are facing a war on two fronts having to struggle with the increased risk of COVID-19 morbidity and the risk of cancer progression with possible delays of diagnosis or treatment," said lead author Magdalena Ciyska, Ph.D., of the Nicolaus Copernicus Multidisciplinary Centre for Oncology and Traumatology, in Poland.
"The oncology community, despite having to deal with unprecedented challenges in treating patients, at the same time identifies risk factors that deteriorate patients' quality of life to ensure that their safety and wellbeing are not affected."
Source: Eurekalert