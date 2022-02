Japanese Princess Yoko who was tested Covid-19 positive is now suffering from pneumonia, said Japan's Imperial Household agency. The 38-year-old princess is the first member of the imperial family to test positive for the novel coronavirus, and was transferred to the Tokyo University Hospital from a hospital inside the Imperial Palace's grounds, Xinhua reported citing Imperial Household agency.

‘Japanese Princess Yoko is the first member of the imperial family to be infected with the novel coronavirus.’

She is the younger daughter of the late Prince Tomohito of Mikasa, a cousin of former Emperor Akihito.







Source: IANS

Advertisement

Princess Yoko complained of a sore throat and tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.