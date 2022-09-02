About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Anxiety Risk Factors Differ in Men and Women During Pandemic

by Hannah Joy on February 9, 2022 at 4:03 PM
Font : A-A+

Anxiety Risk Factors Differ in Men and Women During Pandemic

Covid-19 pandemic-related risk-factors linked to anxiety were found to be different in men and women, reveals a new Canadian study.

The COVID-19 pandemic is an anxiety-inducing stressor that affects every aspect of our daily lives.

Advertisement


The new nation-wide research, published online in the Journal of Affective Disorders, estimates that 13.6%, or one out of seven Canadians, experienced clinically significant levels of Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Before the pandemic, past research set the 12-month prevalence of GAD in Canada at 2.6%).

In addition, the study found that high anxiety in men is related to exposure to COVID-19 misinformation, while women's anxiety was tied to precarious employment. The prevalence of Generalized Anxiety Disorder among women was significantly higher than among men (17.2% vs. 9.9%, respectively).
Advertisement

"It is fundamental that we strive to understand the social factors that contributed to these striking differences," says the lead author Shen (Lamson) Lin, a doctoral candidate at the University of Toronto's Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is the first to occur in conjunction with widespread use of social media, which facilitates the distribution of misinformation, such as vaccine rumors and unproven treatments, also known as the COVID-19 infodemic. My study discovered that frequent exposure to fake COVID-19 news is associated with mental health consequences, particularly for men."

As exposure to suspected COVID-19 misinformation increased among men, the odds of anxiety disorders escalated.

Men in the lowest exposure bracket (i.e., those who reported that they were exposed to misinformation at least once a week) were three times more likely to report high anxiety, while men in the highest exposure bracket (i.e., those who reported that they were exposed to misinformation multiple times a day) were six and a half times more likely to report clinically significant anxiety compared to those who reported that they rarely or never saw misinformation about COVID-19.

Women's anxiety levels were more likely to be impacted by increased job precarity due to business closures, layoffs, mandatory quarantines and COVID-19 infections.

Women who experienced job precarity during the pandemic had triple the odds of experiencing Generalized Anxiety Disorder compared to women who were securely employed, after controlling for confounding variables, including sociodemographic factors. Precious employment among men did not correlate with anxiety disorders, possibly because job precarity was not evenly distributed among genders.

"Gender-based occupational segregation results in women being overrepresented in the health and social care workforce, where they are often underpaid and have a higher risk of exposure to COVID-19 pathogens," says Lin. "Women are also overrepresented in foodservice and accommodation sectors, which were hard hit by the COVID-19 crisis".

The study analyzed the publicly available data from the Canadian Perspective Survey Series which included 1,753 men and 2,016 women aged 15 years and older.

Anxiety symptoms were assessed by the standardized Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7 (GAD-7) scale that evaluates symptoms such as feeling nervous, unable to control worrying, have trouble relaxing, and becoming easily annoyed in the past two weeks.

In addition, this research also identifies common risk factors of anxiety disorders for both genders, including increased intake of alcohol, cannabis and junk/sweet food during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Mental health interventions need to be gender responsive," says Lin. "They should also tackle upstream social determinants of health in this public health emergency."



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Kids Or Adults: Who Finds It More Difficult to Recognize Fac...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Fat Deficiency May Lead to Other Disorders
Fat Deficiency May Lead to Other Disorders
Oral Hookworm Vaccine Developed
Oral Hookworm Vaccine Developed
Relationship Distress May Cause Mental Health Challenges
Relationship Distress May Cause Mental Health Challenges
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Anxiety Disorder Agoraphobia Asperger´s Syndrome Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Hyperventilation Bereavement Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Xenophobia Tourette Syndrome Placebo Effects: Rare Insights 

Recommended Reading
Mask-Wearing May Up Social Anxiety
Mask-Wearing May Up Social Anxiety
Mask-wearing by people with social anxiety is influenced by their perception of social norms and ......
Novel Smart Speaker Could Help Ease Your Public Anxiety
Novel Smart Speaker Could Help Ease Your Public Anxiety
Novel smart speaker developed on the Amazon Alexa platform aids people who have a fear of talking .....
Surge in Health Anxieties Around the World Reported
Surge in Health Anxieties Around the World Reported
Coronavirus and the implementation of lockdown this year 'significantly raised' mental health ......
Mental Health Status of Pregnant Women During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Mental Health Status of Pregnant Women During the COVID-19 Pandemic
New research highlighted changes to maternity services forced by lockdown and other restrictions ......
Agoraphobia
Agoraphobia
Agoraphobia is an anxiety disorder characterised by the patient avoiding spaces, crowds, or ......
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone ca...
Asperger´s Syndrome
Asperger´s Syndrome
Asperger’s Syndrome or (AS) is a neurological condition marked by delay in the development of motor ...
Bereavement
Bereavement
Bereavement refers to grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one, especially during t...
Hyperventilation
Hyperventilation
Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement....
Placebo Effects: Rare Insights
Placebo Effects: Rare Insights
Placebo response is now generally well accepted. ‘Placebo response’ is the friend of the clinician a...
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), is a mental condition triggered by a traumatic event. PTSD tr...
Tourette Syndrome
Tourette Syndrome
Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and s...
Xenophobia
Xenophobia
Xenophobia can be studied from two different perspectives. First as a medical condition ‘phobia’ sec...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)