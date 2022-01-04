Is Reproductive Tract Infection an Ordeal for Women’s Health?

Advertisement

Researchers at Arizona State University are hoping to understand the factors that lead to persistent HPV infection to cancer, by studying the complex communities of microbes in the female reproductive tract, known as the vaginal microbiome.Recent studies have explored the relationship of the vaginal microbiome to cervical cancer, though the viral component has often been neglected."Microbes maintain a delicate balance in our body to promote health", said Efrem Lim, a researcher with the Asu Biodesign Centre for Fundamental and Applied Microbiomics.The new study uses next-generation gene sequencing to get a clearer read on the community of viruses present in vaginal microbiome samples from women in the Phoenix, Arizona metropolitan area.The results highlight an association between genital inflammation and low abundance of the bacterial species Lactobacillus with the reduction in virome diversity. Lactobacillus bacteria are known to be important mediators of genital health.Further, conditions conducive to persistent HPV infection were also associated with the abundance of a group of viruses that infect bacteria known as bacteriophages.Source: Medindia