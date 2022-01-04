About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Need Relief from Pain Without Medicines? – Here’s How

by Dr Jayashree on April 1, 2022 at 11:49 PM
Font : A-A+

Need Relief from Pain Without Medicines? – Here’s How

Using a 1-millimeter-sized wireless implant to stimulate nerves has the potential to treat long-term pain resistant to drugs, according to a team of multi-institutional researchers.

The findings are published in Nature Biomedical Engineering.

Advertisement


40% of people suffering from pain can be a disabling and often lead to anxiety, depression, and opioid addiction.

Previous research revealed that electrical stimulation is an effective treatment for reducing pain when doctors target the spinal cord and dorsal root ganglia (DRG), a bundle of nerves that carry sensory information to the spinal cord.
Advertisement

However, existing DRG stimulators require invasive surgery to implant a battery pack and pulse generator. To overcome this difficulty, researchers created implantable, wirelessly powered nerve stimulators that can be used in place of opioids for pain management.

The implants were roughly the size of a grain of rice - are small enough to be placed on stents and delivered within blood vessels adjacent to specific areas of the central and peripheral nervous system.

With this new type of technology, the researchers say they have found a way to perform minimally invasive bioelectronic therapy that helps with more precise placement of the implant and more predictable outcomes.

More long-term studies are needed to ensure this approach is safe and that the device can stay in the body for a long time without causing problems.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Autism Day 2022 —
World Autism Day 2022 — "Inclusive Quality Education for All"
Mosquitoes can become Smart Enough to Sense Insect Repellents — Here's How
Mosquitoes can become Smart Enough to Sense Insect Repellents — Here's How
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
Cancer Pain
Cancer Pain
Every 1 out of 3 people undergoing cancer treatment experiences pain....
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) is rare chronic pain disorder usually involving an arm or ......
Top 15 Natural Painkillers
Top 15 Natural Painkillers
Natural painkillers, such as herbs and spices can relieve pain too. They can be as potent and ......
Endometriosis Awareness Month 2022– “Our Pain is Real”
Endometriosis Awareness Month 2022– “Our Pain is Real”
Endometriosis Awareness Month promotes the awareness and understanding of endometriosis as a real .....
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become c...

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Drug Side Effects Calculator Blood Donation - Recipients Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator The Essence of Yoga Noscaphene (Noscapine) Post-Nasal Drip Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Iron Intake Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)