Is Glycerol a Safe and Effective Treatment for Psoriasis?

The studies present a closer view to the nicety aspects related to the usage of glycerol, for psoriasis. Glycerin helps healthier skin cells maturing, in 4 distinct stages, that results in a smooth, and securing skin layer."We have experimental data now to show what these patients with psoriasis are reporting," says Bollag, who nearly 20 years ago first reported in thethat glycerin, a natural alcohol and water attractor known to help the skin look better, also safely helped it function better by helping skin cells mature properly.Glycerin suppresses inflammation in the skin and regulates the function of keratinocytes, our major skin cell type.Skin cells express a channel that allows glycerin to enter the skin.To create an animal model for the new studies, they used imiquimod, a drug that is known to cause psoriasis-like plaques in humans who take it for genital warts and some skin cancers. The mice either drank the sweeter natural alcohol or had it applied topically by the scientists. The scientists report that glycerin helped reduce the development of the characteristic skin lesions in both cases, a finding that highlights the fact that glycerin improves skin condition in multiple ways.Externally, glycerin was a good emollient because it was beneficial even without the presence of phospholipase-D-2. Glycerin races with the mildly antiseptic hydrogen peroxide in finding spaces inside the aquaporin 3 channel. Our bodies produce mild antiseptic hydrogen peroxide in minute traces for signaling at cellular level. If it is found in excess, then it creates more free radicals in the body because of the oxidative stress rise leading to psoriases.External application of glycerin reduces the amount of hydrogen peroxide penetration into skin cells, preventing oxidative stress,into the skin cells."Glycerol is basically out competing the hydrogen peroxide in getting in there and preventing it from being able to enter and increase oxidative stress," Bollag says. Oil and water don't mix, so yet another way glycerin may be helpful is by supporting the skin's major role as a water permeability barrier so that, as an extreme, when we sit in a bathtub the bath water doesn't pass through our skin so we blow up like a balloon, she says.Source: Medindia