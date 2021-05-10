About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Is Glycerol a Safe and Effective Treatment for Psoriasis?

by Senthil Kumar on October 5, 2021 at 8:21 PM
Font : A-A+

Is Glycerol a Safe and Effective Treatment for Psoriasis?

Psoriasis is an immune-mediated condition that affects young adults and causes skin cells to multiply rapidly, resulting in inflamed patches. Scientists have objective evidences now to buttress the claims of the psoriasis patients, who largely report glycerin to be effective in treating psoriasis, and skin inflammation.

Glycerin, an affordable, harmless, slightly sweet liquid that's found in a lot of skin lotions, is effective at fighting psoriasis.

Advertisement


Whether it is applied topically, or taken along with water, glycerine, helped psoriasis patients to calm the inflammation and itchy patches on the skin surface, Dr. Wendy Bollag, cell physiologist and skin researcher at the Medical College of Georgia and Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center and her colleagues report in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.

The studies present a closer view to the nicety aspects related to the usage of glycerol, for psoriasis. Glycerin helps healthier skin cells maturing, in 4 distinct stages, that results in a smooth, and securing skin layer.
Advertisement

"We have experimental data now to show what these patients with psoriasis are reporting," says Bollag, who nearly 20 years ago first reported in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology that glycerin, a natural alcohol and water attractor known to help the skin look better, also safely helped it function better by helping skin cells mature properly.

Glycerin suppresses inflammation in the skin and regulates the function of keratinocytes, our major skin cell type. Glycerin enters the skin via a channel that is expressed in skin cells. Fats in the external cell membrane are converted to cell signals by an enzyme, which then converts glycerin to phosphatidylglycerol. Skin cells express a channel that allows glycerin to enter the skin.

To create an animal model for the new studies, they used imiquimod, a drug that is known to cause psoriasis-like plaques in humans who take it for genital warts and some skin cancers. The mice either drank the sweeter natural alcohol or had it applied topically by the scientists. The scientists report that glycerin helped reduce the development of the characteristic skin lesions in both cases, a finding that highlights the fact that glycerin improves skin condition in multiple ways.

Externally, glycerin was a good emollient because it was beneficial even without the presence of phospholipase-D-2. Glycerin races with the mildly antiseptic hydrogen peroxide in finding spaces inside the aquaporin 3 channel. Our bodies produce mild antiseptic hydrogen peroxide in minute traces for signaling at cellular level. If it is found in excess, then it creates more free radicals in the body because of the oxidative stress rise leading to psoriases.

External application of glycerin reduces the amount of hydrogen peroxide penetration into skin cells, preventing oxidative stress, even while inducting both glycerin and hydrogen peroxide at a time into the skin cells.

"Glycerol is basically out competing the hydrogen peroxide in getting in there and preventing it from being able to enter and increase oxidative stress," Bollag says. Oil and water don't mix, so yet another way glycerin may be helpful is by supporting the skin's major role as a water permeability barrier so that, as an extreme, when we sit in a bathtub the bath water doesn't pass through our skin so we blow up like a balloon, she says. On the contrary, ingestion of glycerin did not produce desired results, devoid of the phospholipase- D-2. This confirms that glycerin is pairing with the enzyme in producing the signals that are essential for proper skin cells maturing.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Non-melanoma Skin Cancers are on the Rise

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Nobel Prize 2021 in Medicine Shared by two US Scientists
Nobel Prize 2021 in Medicine Shared by two US Scientists
Tongue Tie / Ankyloglossia
Tongue Tie / Ankyloglossia
Flossing can Help Prevent Cognitive Decline
Flossing can Help Prevent Cognitive Decline
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Acute Coronary Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
Rashes
Rashes
Rashes of the skin are usually not threatening, but they can be a source of great discomfort. Find ....
Skin Rashes: An After Effect of Chikungunya
Skin Rashes: An After Effect of Chikungunya
Seasonal infections are making headlines these days as people continue to struggle with life ......
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic red...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close