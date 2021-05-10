SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant is More Virulent Than Original Strain, Reveals a New Study

Advertisement

COVID-19 variants of concern include those with the N501Y mutation such as Alpha, Beta, and Gamma as well as Delta, which have replaced the original SARS-CoV-2 strain.Of the total cases, 22.4% were non-VOC, 76.7% were infections with N501Y mutations, and 2.8% were probable Delta. By April 2021, the Delta variant was present in Ontario and was the dominant strain by July 2021.People infected with VOCs were significantly younger and less likely to have comorbidities than those with non-VOC infections.Even after adjusting for age, sex, comorbidities, and other factors, the increased risk of adverse outcomes persisted.Researchers also looked at the effect of vaccination, which blunted the severity of VOCs by reducing the risk of severe disease and death in partially and fully vaccinated people.The vaccination effect reported in this study represent a substantial degree of protection against death conferred by vaccines (about 80%-90%), even when they fail to prevent infection.Such direct protective effects may help reduce the health impacts of ongoing SARS-CoV-2 transmission in Ontario, even if herd immunity proves elusive, given the high reproduction numbers of VOCs.This new study findings add to studies from England, Scotland, and Singapore indicatingEffective measures such as boosting SARS-CoV-2 vaccination rates in Canada by extending vaccine mandates; prioritizing the approval of safe vaccines for children; working with other countries to ensure vaccine delivery globally; and continuing to use established public health tools can identify, track and control COVID-19 outbreaks.Source: Medindia