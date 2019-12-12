medindia

Is Diet Really More Effective Than Exercise for Treating Liver Disease?

by Adeline Dorcas on  December 12, 2019 at 10:58 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Eating a healthy diet can help you lose weight naturally and keep liver disease at bay, suggests a new study.
Is Diet Really More Effective Than Exercise for Treating Liver Disease?
Is Diet Really More Effective Than Exercise for Treating Liver Disease?

Edith Cowan University researchers have found that a chronic disease affecting up to 80 percent of overweight people may be causing an iron deficiency that simply leaves them too tired to get off the couch.

Show Full Article


Fatty liver disease affects about one in three Australians and is often associated with being overweight or obese. If left untreated, it can lead to liver cirrhosis, liver cancer and increase the risk of a heart attack.

But the remedy - to lose weight through diet or exercise - is often difficult to achieve for affected individuals.

In other words, it may not be laziness but lack of iron which is important for energy production that is stopping people with non-alcoholic liver disease from addressing their condition.

This research indicates that people with the condition may be physiologically incapable of exercise due to iron not being available for the body to use normally, which is very similar to the effects observed in people who have a true iron deficiency.

The new research, under the direction of lead researcher Professor John Olynyk, will help guide future treatment for people with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

The body is like a car

ECU researchers measured the cardiovascular fitness of 848 17-year-old West Australians enrolled in the well known Raine Study and found that those with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease had lower physical work capacity independent of their weight.

This reduced physical work capacity was also strongly related to parameters suggesting that iron is not being made available to the body for normal metabolism.

Professor John Olynyk said the study showed that people with non-alcoholic-fatty-liver disease had lower cardiovascular fitness, which was likely caused by a functional iron deficiency.

"We know that an iron deficiency can cause lethargy and fatigue, making it harder for people to exercise," he said.

"What is likely happening is that non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is impeding the body's ability to provide adequate iron into the blood to fuel processes such as energy and blood cell production. "To use an analogy, if you imagine the body as a car and iron as its fuel, what is likely happening is that there is plenty of iron, or fuel in the tank, but the non-alcoholic fatty liver disease has caused the fuel line to shrink, so there's not enough fuel can get to the engine."

Diet before exercise

Professor Olynyk said the findings were useful for guiding the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

"The main treatment is lifestyle change aimed at reducing weight, primarily achieved through exercise and a modified diet," he said.

"In particular, there is evidence published by other investigators in the field that the Mediterranean diet can reduce the severity of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. This is because it is high in foods like fruit and vegetables and whole grains, which have anti-inflammatory properties.

"This research shows that it may be more effective to first focus on new ways to improve the availability of iron to the body, enabling diet and physical activity to have better and more sustained effects on weight and the severity of their non-alcoholic fatty liver disease."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Recommended Reading

Common Types of Liver diseases leading to Liver Transplantation

Liver disease that ends in liver failure (end stage liver disease), disrupting several important metabolic functions needs liver transplant for patient survival.

High Fat, High Cholesterol Diet Can Lead to Life-threatening Liver Disease

Eating a diet high in fat and cholesterol can lead to life-threatening liver disease. A fatty diet can trigger changes in the immune system that lead to a serious form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) known as non-alcoholic ...

New Therapeutic Avenue in the Fight Against Chronic Liver Disease Discovered

Endotrophin (ETP) plays a crucial role in producing a pathological microenvironment in liver tissues of chronic liver disease has been discovered.

Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India

Non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the leading cause of liver dysfunction worldwide and is a rapidly growing health problem in India.

Atkins Diet

Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.

Low Carbohydrate Diet

A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.

Negative Calorie Diet

The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt the urge to lose weight after he found it difficult to ride his horse due to weight gain.

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Diet PillsLow Carbohydrate DietAtkins DietThe Cabbage DietSouth Beach DietHepatitis ANegative Calorie DietBulimia NervosaWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart Disease

What's New on Medindia

Typhoid Vaccine Clinical Trial in Nepal: Phase III Results

Cholesteryl Ester Storage Disease

Chemical Castration
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive