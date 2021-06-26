by Dr Jayashree on  June 26, 2021 at 10:25 PM Dengue News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Is Dengue Vaccine Effective Against the Disease?
Unless a dengue vaccine protects against all four different virus types, or serotypes, developing a viable vaccine against dengue virus is difficult.

The University of North Carolina health care investigated samples from children enrolled in a dengue vaccine trial to identify the specific kinds of antibody responses that correlate with protection against dengue virus disease to overcome this difficulty.

The published study in the Journal of Clinical Investigation discovers that a small subpopulation of antibodies binding to unique sites on each serotype are linked to protection. This information is important for vaccine developers to consider when creating a dengue vaccine.


The four dengue virus serotypes are mosquito-borne flaviviruses that infect hundreds of millions of individuals reporting flu like symptoms each year in Southeast Asia, western Pacific Islands and Africa.

During secondary infection The virus can cause severe illness, especially when a person who has previously infected with one serotype and then reinfected by a second serotype.

This happens because antibodies from the first infection help the virus replicate during the second infection through a process called antibody dependent enhancement.

The same phenomenon occurs when dengue vaccine induced antibody response weighted towards a single dengue virus serotype.

This study conducted experiments to compare the properties of antibodies against wild-type Dengue viruses and the properties of antibodies produced by a leading vaccine candidate - Dengvaxia - which is used against all four dengue virus serotypes in one formulation.

Though the vaccine stimulated neutralizing antibodies that recognized epitopes common among all serotypes, it did not protect children from dengue.

So, a safe and effective dengue virus vaccine needs to stimulate neutralizing antibodies targeting unique sites on each of the four dengue serotypes. .



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Dengue Vaccine
Several dengue vaccines are under development. Dengvaxia, Sanofi's live-attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine is already commercially available in 10 dengue endemic countries.
READ MORE
Dengue Vaccine can Cause Severe Infection in Some Individuals
Questions have been raised about the continued use of the dengue vaccine due to increased risk of severe infection in persons previously unexposed to the virus.
READ MORE
New Dengue Related Biological Markers Discovered
New findings in biomarker panel improve the triage process for patients with dengue and help clinicians determine those who may be at risk of developing moderate to severe disease.
READ MORE
Link Between Dengue and COVID-19
People who had dengue in the past are twice as likely to develop COVID-19 symptoms.
READ MORE
Chikungunya
Chikungunya is a viral disease spread by mosquito bites; it causes fever, severe joint pain and rash on the body. Chikungunya occurs in Africa, Asia and the Indian sub continent.
READ MORE
Dengue
Dengue is a tropical disease caused by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. Symptoms include fever, joint & muscle ache, fatigue, nausea and skin rash.
READ MORE
Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Dengue and Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever
READ MORE
Mosquito Diseases
Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

More News on:

Dengue FeverDengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic FeverMosquito DiseasesDengue and HomeopathyChikungunya and HomeopathyChikungunyaDengueVaccination for ChildrenTop 15 Do´s and Don´ts for Preventing and Managing Dengue FeverTop 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked