Increased Sexual Activity During COVID-19 Pandemic

A new study from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine challenges the assumption that sexual activity took a fall during the early chaotic months of the coronavirus pandemic.
"People's sexual lives contribute to the psychosocial fabric of society," said senior author Benjamin Davies, M.D., director of the Urologic Oncology Program at UPMC Hillman Cancer Centre and professor at Pitt's Department of Urology.
This study published in the Journal of Internal Medicine suggests that people are having more spontaneous sex than ever with their partners at home.
‘Sexual activity is increased during COVID-19 pandemic.’
Using the sales rates of the widely available erectile dysfunction drugs as a proxy for the amount of sexual activity and compared the changes in sales trends pre-pandemic and after the pandemic declared.
They found that after a short decrease in sales in March and April, the sales of erectile dysfunction drugs have enjoyed a steady increase ever since. The sales of tadalafil, a longer-acting drug designed to be taken daily to help with spontaneous sexual activity doubled between February and December of 2020.
Changes in sales of erectile dysfunction drugs can indicate important problems and point out issues in people's general well-being.
