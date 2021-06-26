Increased Sexual Activity During COVID-19 Pandemic

‘Sexual activity is increased during COVID-19 pandemic.’

The researchers discovered that sales of prescription daily-use erectile dysfunction drugs soared after March 2020, when the country went into the nationwide lockdown while reviewing of National Sales Perspective data.Using the sales rates of the widely available erectile dysfunction drugs as a proxy for the amount of sexual activity and compared the changes in sales trends pre-pandemic and after the pandemic declared.They found that after a short decrease in sales in March and April, the sales of erectile dysfunction drugs have enjoyed a steady increase ever since. The sales of tadalafil, a longer-acting drug designed to be taken daily to help with spontaneous sexual activity doubled between February and December of 2020.Changes in sales of erectile dysfunction drugs can indicate important problems and point out issues in people's general well-being.Source: Medindia