About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Is Climate Change Linked to Omega-3 Fatty Acids Production

by Colleen Fleiss on June 24, 2022 at 10:23 PM
Font : A-A+

Is Climate Change Linked to Omega-3 Fatty Acids Production

Accelerated sea-level rise is associated with a temperature-linked reduction in the production of essential omega-3 fatty acids.

This means as global warming proceeds; there will be fewer and fewer omega-3 fatty acids produced by plankton at the base of the food web, which will mean fewer omega-3 fatty acids available for fish and for people, according to the study published in the journal Science.

Health Benefits of Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Health Benefits of Omega 3 Fatty Acids


Our body derives omega 3 fatty acids from the food we eat. Here's a list of foods rich in omega 3s and how they help in the various body functions and protect our health.
Advertisement


The research "is another example of how human activities are perturbing the oceans in ways that we never expected, and of the uncertainty of how the ocean is going to respond to warming", said Benjamin Van Mooy, senior scientist at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), a US-based non-profit organization.

The team conducted a survey that analyzed 930 lipid samples across 146 locations collected during seven oceanographic research cruises from 2013-2018, using a uniform high-resolution accurate mass spectrometry analytical workflow.

Climate Change and Omega-3 Fatty Acids Production

"Focusing on ten molecularly diverse glycerolipid classes, we identified 1,151 distinct lipid species, finding that fatty acid unsaturation (that is, number of carbon to carbon double bonds) is fundamentally constrained by temperature. We predict significant declines in the essential fatty acid eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) over the next century, which are likely to have serious deleterious effects on economically critical fisheries," states the paper.
Quiz on Omega Fatty Acids

Quiz on Omega Fatty Acids


Body can't make omega fatty acids but these are essential for good health. So you have to get them from food sources and supplements. Take this quiz and find out why omega fatty acids are important and what foods are good sources of omega fatty acids.
Advertisement

EPA, one of the most nutritious omega-3 fatty acids, has been linked to numerous health benefits, and is widely available as a dietary supplement.

"The lipids in the ocean affect your life. We found that the composition of lipids in the ocean will change as the ocean warms. That is a cause for concern. We need those lipids that are in the ocean because they influence the quality of the food that the ocean produces for humanity," Van Mooy said.

Lipids are a class of biomolecules produced and used by organisms from all domains of life for energy storage, membrane structure, and signaling. They make up about 10-20% of the plankton in the surface ocean where lipid production and inventories are greatest.

Source: IANS
Recommended Intake of Minerals

Recommended Intake of Minerals


Mineral Chart (Recommended Mineral Intake Calculator) calculates the recommended dietary allowance of various minerals and helps you know their deficiency symptoms, functions and sources.
Advertisement

Quiz on Global Warming

Quiz on Global Warming


The International Conference on Global Warming (GCGW-2012) will be held in Istanbul, Turkey on July 8-12, 2012. Take this quiz to learn what causes global warming, how it can affect your health, and what can be your contribution to contain it.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
COVID Toes
COVID Toes
International Yoga Day 2022 - 'Yoga for Humanity'
International Yoga Day 2022 - 'Yoga for Humanity'
Wearable Devices Are Now Transforming Depression, Multiple Sclerosis, and Epilepsy Management.
Wearable Devices Are Now Transforming Depression, Multiple Sclerosis, and Epilepsy Management.
View all
Recommended Reading
Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid ArthritisDiet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis
Health Effects of Global WarmingHealth Effects of Global Warming
MUFA and PUFA FoodsMUFA and PUFA Foods
Neck CrackingNeck Cracking
Promote Your Health with Nutrition SupplementsPromote Your Health with Nutrition Supplements
Top Beauty Foods to Look Younger and GlowingTop Beauty Foods to Look Younger and Glowing
Traumatizing Trans FatsTraumatizing Trans Fats
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Health Effects of Global Warming Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis Global Warming Fats and Oils Traumatizing Trans Fats Promote Your Health with Nutrition Supplements Top Beauty Foods to Look Younger and Glowing Health Benefits of Omega 3 Fatty Acids MUFA and PUFA Foods Neck Cracking 

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Daily Calorie Requirements Iron Intake Calculator Blood - Sugar Chart Drug - Food Interactions Blood Pressure Calculator Sanatogen A-Z Drug Brands in India How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR