by Colleen Fleiss on  July 8, 2020 at 4:15 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Iodine Exposure in NICU Linked to Congenital Hypothyroidism
In a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), iodine exposure used for medical procedures was found to increase an infant's risk for congenital hypothyroidism (loss of thyroid function), revealed a study by researchers at the National Institutes of Health and other institutions. The study appears in the Journal of Nutrition.

"Limiting iodine exposure among this group of infants whenever possible may help lower the risk of losing thyroid function," said the study's first author, James L. Mills, M.D., of the Epidemiology Branch at NIH's Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD).

Congenital hypothyroidism is a partial or complete loss of thyroid function. The thyroid, located in the throat, makes iodine-containing hormones that regulate growth, brain development and the rate of chemical reactions in the body. Treatment consists of thyroid hormone therapy and must begin within four weeks after birth or permanent intellectual disability may result.


In the United States, all infants are routinely screened for the condition by collecting a small sample of blood from an infant's heel and analyzing it for thyroid stimulating hormone. Infants with a high level of thyroid stimulating hormone are referred for further testing.

To conduct the study, the researchers analyzed blood spots for their iodine content. They compared blood iodine levels from 907 children diagnosed with congenital hypothyroidism to those of 909 similar children who did not have the condition. This included 183 infants cared for in the NICU--114 of whom had congenital hypothyroidism and 69 who did not.

Overall, the researchers found no significant difference between blood iodine concentrations in those who had congenital hypothyroidism and those in the control group. Because very high or very low iodine levels increase the risk for congenital hypothyroidism, they also looked at those infants having the highest and lowest iodine levels.

Children with congenital hypothyroidism were more likely to have been admitted to a NICU than those without congenital hypothyroidism. When the researchers considered only those infants with a NICU stay, they found that the group with congenital hypothyroidism had significantly higher iodine levels than those without the condition who also had a NICU stay. Similarly, those with congenital hypothyroidism and a NICU stay tended to have higher blood iodine than children with the condition who did not have a NICU stay.

The researchers were unable to obtain information on the medical procedures the infants may have undergone during their time in the NICU. Iodine solutions are commonly used as disinfectants to prepare the skin for surgical or other procedures. Preterm infants absorb iodine more readily through their skin than older infants. Iodine also is given internally for imaging procedures used in infants.

The researchers said that the higher iodine levels seen among infants with congenital hypothyroidism and a NICU stay may have resulted from exposure to iodine during a medical procedure. Because of this possibility, they cautioned NICU staff to use disinfectants that do not contain iodine whenever possible and to avoid exposing infants to iodine unless absolutely necessary.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Congenital Hypothyroidism/Cretinism
Congenital hypothyroidism is deficient thyroid hormone in newborns. It is critical for normal development. T3, T4 and TSH levels should be measured in all newborns.
READ MORE
Congenital Hypothyroidism Scan Vital to Avoid Mental Damage in Newborns, Reveals New Study
Health experts urged the government to make compulsory the screening for Congenital Hypothyroidism (CH) among all newborns to avert physical and mental retardation.
READ MORE
Excess Iodine Intake During Pregnancy Linked To Congenital Hypothyroidism
A study has linked excess maternal iodine supplementation to congenital hypothyroidism in newborns.
READ MORE
Quiz on Thyroid
Feeling tired or depressed is a common enough complaint, particularly among women. Paying attention to the thyroid might do them a world of good. This quiz on the thyroid is intended to educate those who want to learn ...
READ MORE
Arthrogryposis
Arthrogryposis or Arthrogryposis multiplex congenita (AMC) is not a specific diagnosis but a clinical finding of permanent shortening of joints (also termed non-progressive congenital contractures) present at birth. Affected persons have stiff joints and muscle weakness.
READ MORE
Goitre (Thyroid Swelling)
Goitre is an enlargement of the thyroid gland. Autoimmune diseases, hereditary factors, iodine deficiency cause goitre.
READ MORE
Hashimoto´s Thyroiditis
Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is an autoimmune disorder of the thyroid causing hypothyroidism. Synthetic hormone levothyroxine is an effective lifelong oral drug.
READ MORE
Hypothyroidism
Symptoms of hypothyroidism are often general, unspecific changes in the body. Lethargy, weight gain, stiffness and cramping of muscles are some of the symptoms of hypothyroidism.
READ MORE
Iodine Deficiency Disorder
To control IDD, the ‘National Goiter Control Program (NGCP)’ was launched which was later renamed as the ‘National Iodine Deficiency Disorder Control Program (NIDDCP)’.
READ MORE
Postpartum Thyroiditis
Postpartum thyroiditis is an autoimmune thyroid disorder where the levels of thyroid hormone are abnormal within a year following childbirth.
READ MORE
Screening Tests for Thyroid Dysfunction
High or low thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) level is indicative of a dysfunctional thyroid.
READ MORE
Thyroid Cancer
“Shaped like a butterfly she sits within the neck,” that’s what an anonymous poet wrote about the thyroid gland but it can become cancerous and spread to other parts.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

More News on:

Iodine Deficiency DisorderHypothyroidismThyroidThyroid CancerScreening Tests for Thyroid DysfunctionPostpartum ThyroiditisGoitre (Thyroid Swelling)Congenital Hypothyroidism/CretinismHashimoto´s ThyroiditisArthrogryposis