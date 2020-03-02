Invest in Social Equity to Improve Health for Low-income People: Study

Canada must invest more in social spending and recognize that its health care system is not "universal" if Canadians living in low-income communities are to have an equal chance of good health as other Canadians, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

Even when there are no financial barriers, people with low-income access to health care less frequently. For example, only 54% of women living in the poorest neighborhoods in Ontario completed screening for cervical cancer, compared with 67% of women in the richest urban neighborhoods.



Why is there such disparity in health outcomes? Poverty is associated with many health risks linked to social context, including housing insecurity, isolation, unhealthy food options, and substance use disorders. In an international ranking of high-income countries, Canada came last on social program spending in 2017.



As well, publicly funded health care in Canada covers only certain services, leaving out coverage of prescription drugs for many Canadians, mental health counseling, most home care services and physiotherapy.



Within the health care system itself, differences in access, and outcomes according to income persist. "It is well past time that we act on the undeniable importance of the social determinants of health and remedy the inequities within the health care system itself."



The authors call for significant public investment, innovative approaches, and political will to level the playing field.



