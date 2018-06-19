medindia
International Yoga Day: Healthy Homemade Foods Just for You

by Hannah Joy on  June 19, 2018 at 7:55 PM
Celebrate this International Yoga Day with these healthy homemade foods.

Sujeet Singh, Executive Chief at Radisson Noida located in Sector 55 lists some recipes that one can easily make at home
International Yoga Day: Healthy Homemade Foods Just for You

Quinoa Avocado Salad

Ingredients: 3 tablespoons lime juice: 2 tablespoons avocado oil: ľ teaspoon garlic powder: ˝ teaspoon salt: Ľ teaspoon ground pepper: 3 cups cooked quinoa, cooled: 2 medium avocados, chopped: 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved: 1 cup diced cucumber: ˝ cup chopped fresh cilantro: 1 scallion, sliced

Method: Whisk lime juice, oil, garlic powder, salt and pepper in a medium bowl: Add quinoa, avocados, tomatoes, cucumber, cilantro and scallion: Stir gently until combined: Refrigerate for up to 4 hours

Mixed bean salad

Ingredients

For the salad: 1 x 400g tin mixed bean salad, drained and rinsed: 2 spring onions, finely chopped: 2 celery sticks, thinly sliced: 1 large tomato, deseeded and finely diced: salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the dressing: 3 tablespoon olive oil: 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar: 1 tablespoon sugar: 2 tablespoon Dijon mustard: 1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon: 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

Method: Put all the salad ingredients in a bowl and mix well; Mix the dressing ingredients in a separate bowl or jug until well combined; Pour the dressing over the salad, season well with salt and pepper and toss together

Chef Ashish Shrivastava, executive chef, Regenta LP Vilas, Dehradun also has some recipes to share:
  • Apple Cinnamon Detox water
  • Ingredients: Red Apple thinly sliced- 750gm: Cinnamon Stick- 4nos : Honey- 30ml: Mint fresh- 30gm: Water- 4liter
  • Method: Combined all ingredients in glass jar. Keep overnight in freeze: Serve chilled


Source: IANS

