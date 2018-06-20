medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Good Primary Care Lowers ED Use for Those With Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  June 20, 2018 at 1:03 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Greater continuity of primary care, which means not only accessing services in the community but also continuing to see the same care provider from appointment to appointment, was associated with a lower probability of future emergency department visits in adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), suggests a new study led by St. Michael's Hospital and the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences (ICES).
Good Primary Care Lowers ED Use for Those With Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities: Study
Good Primary Care Lowers ED Use for Those With Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities: Study

"For populations with IDD, the emergency department can be a frustrating and overwhelming place," said Dr. Anna Durbin, scientist at the Li Ka Shing Knowledge Institute of St. Michael's and lead author of the study. "Many people with IDD - about 88 per cent - are already accessing some form of primary care and it's a great way to reach them. What can we do during these visits to prevent potentially difficult experiences in the emergency room?"

Diagnoses of IDD include Down syndrome, fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, autism and other pervasive developmental disorders, all presenting with adaptive behaviour deficits. Using administrative health databases combined with disability income support records, the research team studied the data of 66,464 adults aged 18-64 in Ontario with IDD, and compared the numbers to a random sample of about two million Ontarians without IDD. Researchers found that those with IDD were almost 1.5 times more likely to visit the emergency department. The study also found that the proportion of emergency department visits due to psychiatric issues was at least double for patients with IDD than for those without IDD.

This was the case in both populations but the relationship was more pronounced in those with IDD.

For Dr. Bill Sullivan, a family physician in the St. Michael's Academic Family Health Team, these findings solidify what he has seen in front-line practice with patients with IDD. Though Dr. Sullivan has been involved in other studies about patients with IDD and the development of guidelines to improve their primary care, he was not involved this study.

"Patients with IDD may have trouble communicating and articulating their symptoms and their story to health-care providers," he said. "Things that are fairly easy for us to diagnose because we know the patient can be difficult to sort out for staff in the emergency department who are unfamiliar with him or her. It's important not only to have the same health team collaborating with patients, but also to focus on preventive care. That way, we can screen and address health issues and provide support before symptoms present or escalate to the point of needing emergency care."

Though Dr. Sullivan and his team have made strides in the treatment of patients with IDD by developing comprehensive care guidelines, gaps still exist. These gaps are in part due to the nature of IDD, said Dr. Yona Lunsky, Senior Scientist at CAMH and senior author of this study.

"These are often invisible disabilities," said Dr. Lunsky, who is also the director of the Health Care Access Research and Developmental Disabilities (H-CARDD) Program at CAMH. "It's up to us in the health-care world to be willing to take the time to notice them and adjust our care accordingly."

"Until we take a deep dive into this patient group, we won't have a roadmap," said Dr. Durbin. "It's only recently that researchers have started looking at emergency-based care for adults with IDD."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Related Links

Intellectual disability

Intellectual disability

Intellectual disability is a developmental delay that is significantly below average compared to peers, in terms of intelligence and adaptive skills.

Test your Knowledge on Down Syndrome

Test your Knowledge on Down Syndrome

Down syndrome also known as Trisomy 21 is a genetic disorder caused by the presence of a third copy of chromosome 21. Down syndrome leads to impairments in cognitive ability and physical growth of the ...

Are Antipsychotic Drugs Safe for Autism Kids?

Are Antipsychotic Drugs Safe for Autism Kids?

Children with intellectual difficulty or autism are more prone to Depression and Injury, finds a new study.

Fetal Alcohol Syndrome (FAS)

Fetal Alcohol Syndrome (FAS)

Fetal alcohol syndrome (FAS) is a group of physical and mental defects that occur in the fetus due to alcohol consumption by the mother during pregnancy.

Premature Ejaculation

Premature Ejaculation

Premature ejaculation is ejaculation that occurs before either of the partners is ready for it.

More News on:

Premature Ejaculation 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Encephalocele - Congenital Neural Tube Defect

Encephalocele - Congenital Neural Tube Defect

Encephalocele is a birth defect where a sac like protrusion of brain and covering membranes occurs ...

 Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia or Respiratory insufficiency

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia or Respiratory insufficiency

Bronchopulmonary dysplasia or chronic lung disease of infancy is seen in premature and low birth ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT)

Test Your Knowledge on Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT)

Ear, nose and throat are important organs and disease in one area can affect the others. ENT ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...