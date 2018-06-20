medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Study Shows How a Killer Fungus Unleashes Meningitis and Brain Infection

by Colleen Fleiss on  June 20, 2018 at 1:08 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The specific location where circulating white blood cells, known as monocytes, act as transport vehicles for cryptococci to cross from small blood vessels (post-capillary venues or PVCs) in and around the brain into the peri-vascular space outside these blood vessels has been discovered.
Study Shows How a Killer Fungus Unleashes Meningitis and Brain Infection
Study Shows How a Killer Fungus Unleashes Meningitis and Brain Infection

The study was led by a team from the Westmead Institute for Medical Research and the Marie Bashir Institute for Infectious Disease and Biosecurity of the University of Sydney and published today in The American Journal of Pathology observed cryptococci released from monocytes into this peri-vascular space then separately enter the brain, causing tumour-like lesions and the fluid surrounding the brain to cause meningitis.

Meningitis is an inflammation of the meninges, the three membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord. Meningitis can occur when fluid that bathes the brain and separates it from the meninges becomes infected.

Key findings

Lead researcher, Professor Tania Sorrell from the University of Sydney, said: "We have shown for the first time that the early immune response in neurocryptococcosis is comprised of white blood cells called monocytes, neutrophils and lymphocytes, recruited from the blood across the endothelial lining of PCVs into the adjacent peri-vascular space.

"We also show that blood-derived monocytes and, to a lesser extent, neutrophils, by acting as Trojan horses, are the major effectors of Cryptococcus neoformans invasion of the central nervous system, by the same route."

The discovery is an important first step for designing new treatments that could prevent and treat infection by the killer fungus, Professor Sorrell notes.

"Understanding this complex process is an important first step in designing new types of treatments that could complement the use of antifungal drugs.

Cryptococcus neoformans is a fungus that lives in the environment throughout the world, notes The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is typically found in soil, on decaying wood, in tree hollows, or in bird droppings.

Cryptococcus neoformans is a common cause of meningitis that kills up to a third of patients even when treated appropriately.

Worldwide, an estimated 220,000 new cases of cryptococcal meningitis occur each year, resulting in 181,000 deaths.

People can become infected after breathing in the microscopic fungus, although most people who are exposed to the fungus never get sick from it.

Cryptococcus neoformans infections are rare in people who are otherwise healthy. Most cases occur in people who have weakened immune systems, particularly those who have advanced HIV/AIDS.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Related Links

Cryptococcal Meningitis

Cryptococcal Meningitis

Cryptococcal meningitis is a fungal infection affecting the coverings of the brain (meninges). It is rare in healthy persons and affects those with poor immunity such as AIDS patients or on immunosuppressive treatments.

Bacterial Meningitis

Bacterial Meningitis

Bacterial infection that causes inflammation of the membranes of the brain, is called bacterial meningitis. Effective vaccination helps prevent the condition.

Meningitis

Meningitis

Meninges are the three layers of membrane that cover the brain and infection of the cerebrospinal fluid between them causes meningitis the disease of the meninges.

Quiz on Meningitis

Quiz on Meningitis

Meningitis is a serious condition that can even cause death. Children are commonly affected and it often appears as outbreaks. Test your knowledge on meningitis by taking this ...

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Ataxia

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Hib Vaccine

Hib Vaccine

The Hib vaccine protects children against infections like meningitis and pneumonia that are caused by the Haemophilus influenzae type b bacterium.

Language Areas in The Brain

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

More News on:

Hib Vaccine Parkinsons Disease Meningitis Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Flu Brain Facts Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Ataxia Language Areas in The Brain 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Encephalocele - Congenital Neural Tube Defect

Encephalocele - Congenital Neural Tube Defect

Encephalocele is a birth defect where a sac like protrusion of brain and covering membranes occurs ...

 Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia or Respiratory insufficiency

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia or Respiratory insufficiency

Bronchopulmonary dysplasia or chronic lung disease of infancy is seen in premature and low birth ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT)

Test Your Knowledge on Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT)

Ear, nose and throat are important organs and disease in one area can affect the others. ENT ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...