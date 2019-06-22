International Yoga Day Celebrated in Tamil Nadu

He did yoga along with students of Anna University, Madras University, Sports University and Medical University, Central and State Police Personnel and Raj Bhavan employees.
‘International Yoga Day was celebrated successfully in Tamil Nadu. Yoga is not a religion; it is a way of living that aims towards a healthy mind in a healthy body.’
The yogic asanas performed included Pada-Hastasana, Ardha Cakrasana, Trikonasana, Bhadrasana, Bhujangasana, Salabhasana, Makarasana, Pavanamuktasana etc.
Similar events to celebrate the International Yoga Day were held across the state including institutions like Southern Railways, Chennai Port Trust, Indian Navy, Indian Bank and others.
Importance of Yoga
Yogic exercises recharge the body with cosmic energy and facilitates:
- Attainment of perfect equilibrium and harmony
- Promotes self- healing
- Removes negative blocks from the mind and toxins from the body
- Enhances personal power
- Increases self-awareness
- Helps in attention, focus and concentration, especially important for children
- Reduces stress and tension in the physical body by activating the parasympathetic nervous system
The aspirant feels rejuvenated and energized. Thus, yoga bestows upon every aspirant the powers to control body and mind.
Source: IANS