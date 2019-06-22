On the fifth International Yoga Day, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit celebrated the Yoda Day at Raj Bhavan performing yoga.

International Yoga Day Celebrated in Tamil Nadu

‘International Yoga Day was celebrated successfully in Tamil Nadu. Yoga is not a religion; it is a way of living that aims towards a healthy mind in a healthy body.’

Show Full Article





Similar events to celebrate the International Yoga Day were held across the state including institutions like Southern Railways, Chennai Port Trust, Indian Navy, Indian Bank and others.



Importance of Yoga



Yogic exercises recharge the body with cosmic energy and facilitates: Attainment of perfect equilibrium and harmony

Promotes self- healing

Removes negative blocks from the mind and toxins from the body

Enhances personal power

Increases self-awareness

Helps in attention, focus and concentration, especially important for children

Reduces stress and tension in the physical body by activating the parasympathetic nervous system The aspirant feels rejuvenated and energized. Thus, yoga bestows upon every aspirant the powers to control body and mind.







Source: IANS The yogic asanas performed included Pada-Hastasana, Ardha Cakrasana, Trikonasana, Bhadrasana, Bhujangasana, Salabhasana, Makarasana, Pavanamuktasana etc.Similar events to celebrate the International Yoga Day were held across the state including institutions like Southern Railways, Chennai Port Trust, Indian Navy, Indian Bank and others.Yogic exercises recharge the body with cosmic energy and facilitates:The aspirant feels rejuvenated and energized. Thus, yoga bestows upon every aspirant the powers to control body and mind.Source: IANS

He did yoga along with students of Anna University, Madras University, Sports University and Medical University, Central and State Police Personnel and Raj Bhavan employees.