International Yoga Day Celebrated in Tamil Nadu

by Hannah Joy on  June 22, 2019 at 10:40 AM Indian Health News
On the fifth International Yoga Day, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit celebrated the Yoda Day at Raj Bhavan performing yoga.
International Yoga Day Celebrated in Tamil Nadu
International Yoga Day Celebrated in Tamil Nadu

He did yoga along with students of Anna University, Madras University, Sports University and Medical University, Central and State Police Personnel and Raj Bhavan employees.

The yogic asanas performed included Pada-Hastasana, Ardha Cakrasana, Trikonasana, Bhadrasana, Bhujangasana, Salabhasana, Makarasana, Pavanamuktasana etc.

Similar events to celebrate the International Yoga Day were held across the state including institutions like Southern Railways, Chennai Port Trust, Indian Navy, Indian Bank and others.

Importance of Yoga

Yogic exercises recharge the body with cosmic energy and facilitates:
  • Attainment of perfect equilibrium and harmony
  • Promotes self- healing
  • Removes negative blocks from the mind and toxins from the body
  • Enhances personal power
  • Increases self-awareness
  • Helps in attention, focus and concentration, especially important for children
  • Reduces stress and tension in the physical body by activating the parasympathetic nervous system
The aspirant feels rejuvenated and energized. Thus, yoga bestows upon every aspirant the powers to control body and mind.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

International Yoga Day - "India's Prescription Of Wellness To The World"

International Yoga Day celebrated on 21st June, annually hopes to spread awareness about the innumerable benefits of regular yoga practice to the world.

Practice Yoga To Improve Mind-Body Health

Yoga increases signals of a neuromodulator in the brain which improves learning, memory and reduces levels of inflammatory markers.

Yoga For Heart: International Day of Yoga

International Day of Yoga or World Yoga Day is observed every year on 21st June around the world with the primary aim to create awareness about the holistic benefits of practicing yoga. The theme for this year 2019 is 'Yoga For Heart.'

Can Yoga Reduce the Severity of Rheumatoid Arthritis Symptoms?

Yoga could be an effective way of decreasing the severity of rheumatoid arthritis symptoms at both physical and psychological levels, finds a new study.

Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy

Meditation therapy is one of the best Alternative Therapies. It is a Mind-Body Medicine.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes

Lifestyle choices may or may not cause breast cancer but healthy lifestyle changes can open up avenues beyond breast cancer. Good habits will allow one to fight breast cancer and to live with dignity.

Does Yoga help you grow Taller

Yoga is one very effective exercise – to add a few inches to your height -- when done correctly and diligently. With yoga a person can cleanse oneself physically as well as improve their mental faculties.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Meditation: Just For The Mind?

We meditate to calm the mind and perceive inner self through spirituality. On the other hand, we also meditate to relieve stress and ease other lifestyle disorders.

Seven Chakras and Our Health

Seven chakras help us to understand mind-body relationship. Chakra meditation and chakra test help you to open and know about your seven chakras. Each chakra has unique color, light and number.

