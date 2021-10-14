About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

International E-Waste Day 2021: Discarded Cell Phones Richer in Gold Than a Tonne of Gold Ore

by Colleen Fleiss on October 14, 2021 at 1:22 PM
Font : A-A+

International E-Waste Day 2021: Discarded Cell Phones Richer in Gold Than a Tonne of Gold Ore

A tonne of discarded cells phones is richer in gold than a tonne of gold ore, said health experts.

This year's mountain of waste electronic and electrical equipment (WEEE) will total about 57.4 million tonnes -- greater than the weight of the Great Wall of China, earth's heaviest artificial object.

Advertisement


Last year's Global E-waste Monitor reported that 53.6 million metric tonnes (Mt) of WEEE were generated in 2019. That represented a 21 per cent jump in the five years since 2014 (with e-waste predicted to reach 74 Mt by 2030).

Global e-waste generation is growing annually by 2 Mt, or about three to four per cent, a problem attributed to higher consumption rates of electronics (increasing three per cent annually), shorter product lifecycles and limited repair options.
Advertisement

According to estimates in Europe, where the problem is best studied, 11 of 72 electronic items in an average household are no longer in use or are broken. Annually per citizen, another 4 to 5 kg of unused electrical and electronic products are hoarded in Europe prior to being discarded.

Another study estimates that 54 to 113 million mobile phones alone, weighing 10 to 20 tonnes, are sleeping in drawers and other storage spaces in French homes.

Meanwhile in the US, while many mobile phones are recycled, the EPA estimates that more than 151 million phones a year -- approximately 416,000 a day -- are trashed and end up incinerated or landfilled.

And an estimated 40 per cent of heavy metals in US landfills come from discarded electronics.

By weight, however, discarded big appliances such as stoves and refrigerators constitute the largest component of the e-waste problem, which continues despite decades of efforts by governments at many levels.

The EU, for example, has comprehensive Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) legislation in place, consisting of targets and legal responsibilities, but member states struggle to achieve them for several reasons, as documented by UNITAR and the Brussels-based WEEE Forum in a report, WEEE Flows study and vision.

Pascal Leroy, Director General of the WEEE Forum, the organisation behind International E-Waste Day, said: "Many factors play a role in making the electrical and electronics sector resource efficient and circular. But one thing stands out: as long as citizens don't return their used, broken gear, sell it, or donate it, we will need to continue mining all-new materials causing great environmental damage.

"This year's focus for International E-Waste Day is the crucial role each of us has in making circularity a reality for e-products."

Surveys reveal a widely-held public misconception that about 40-50 per cent of e-waste is recycled. However, less than half that -- 17.4 per cent -- was known to be properly treated and recycled in 2019.

In the case of cell phones, tablets, computers and other small information technology products, factors thought to discourage recycling include data security, product value, difficult-to-reach return points, and uncertainty about appropriate recycling, among others.

Says Ruediger Kuehr, Director of the SCYCLE Programme and Head of UNITAR's Office in Bonn, the value of EEE components in the world's 'urban mines' is enormous.

"A tonne of discarded mobile phones is richer in gold than a tonne of gold ore," Kuehr points out. "Embedded in one million cell phones, for example, are 24 kg of gold, 16,000 kg of copper, 350 kg of silver, and 14 kg of palladium -- resources that could be recovered and returned to the production cycle. And if we fail to recycle these materials, new supplies need to be mined, harming the environment."

"Moreover, the recovery of gold and other material from waste saves a lot of carbon dioxide emissions when compared with virgin metal mining," says Kees Balde, Senior Programme Officer of the UN University's SCYCLE Programme.

He adds that high-value, recoverable materials conservatively valued at $57 billion -- a sum greater than the Gross Domestic Product of most countries -- were mostly dumped or burned in 2019 rather than being collected for treatment and reuse.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< E-Cigarettes to Be Sold in US Markets: US FDA
International E-Waste Day: Over 57 Million Tonnes of E-Waste... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Pregnancy Complications Elevated Among Symptomatic COVID-19 Women
Pregnancy Complications Elevated Among Symptomatic COVID-19 Women
Creative Therapy
Creative Therapy
Substance Use Disorders Increase the Risk of COVID-19 Breakthrough Infection
Substance Use Disorders Increase the Risk of COVID-19 Breakthrough Infection
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Hearing Aids and Cell Phones Compatibility Acute Coronary Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
Reducing, Reusing Europe's 2.5 Million Tonnes of Plastic in E-waste Each Year: Report
Reducing, Reusing Europe's 2.5 Million Tonnes of Plastic in E-waste Each Year: Report
A European Commission-funded project supported by the United Nations is calling for consumers to ......
World's Largest E-waste Recycling Hub Opens in Dubai
World's Largest E-waste Recycling Hub Opens in Dubai
World's largest e-waste recycling facility has opened in Dubai. The facility can process the entire ...
E-Waste in East and Southeast Asia Increasing Rapidly
E-Waste in East and Southeast Asia Increasing Rapidly
Per capita consumption of gadgets, appliances, other products with a cord or battery, rising ......
Over 50% Indians may be Hoarding E-waste
Over 50% Indians may be Hoarding E-waste
About 50 percent of Indians may be hoarding hazardous e-waste for up to five years. For example, at ...
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic red...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis....
Hearing Aids and Cell Phones Compatibility
Hearing Aids and Cell Phones Compatibility
People with hearing loss using hearing aids should buy cell phones carefully....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close