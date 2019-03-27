The world's largest e-waste recycling hub has opened in Dubai, which helps process the entire range of Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE).

World's Largest E-waste Recycling Hub Opens in Dubai

Located at the Dubai Industrial Park, the 280,000 square feet plant will process Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE), IT asset disposition (ITAD), refrigerant gas and specialised waste, the Gulf News reported on Sunday night.The facility will utilize state-of-the-art reclamation technology, which surpasses the European Union's standards for e-waste.It has a processing capacity of 100,000 tonnes of total integrated waste per year, of which 39,000 tonnes is e-waste.The facility can process the entire range of WEEE from consumer and industrial to commercial and military.The 120 million dirhams ($5 million) project is backed by the Swiss Government Export Finance Agency.Saud Abu Al Shawareb, Managing Director of the Dubai Industrial Park, said:Source: IANS