International Childhood Cancer Day 2021

Each year, 400,000 plus children and adolescents are diagnosed with cancer across the world. The survival rate is 80% in most High-Income Countries but is as low as 20% in Low and Middle Income Countries. Unfortunately, most of the children with cancer live in low and middle-income countries (LMIC). This results in a lack of early detection, diagnosis, and access to quality treatment and palliative care.Although significant advances have been made in recent years to treat childhood cancer, children with cancer still need to be referred as early as possible to specialized centers where trained professionals treat them.Parents and healthcare workers must know the first signs and symptoms to act as early as possible.The Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer (GICC), launched by WHO in 2018, aims to achieve at least 60% survival for children with cancer by 2030 and reduce suffering for all by addressing inequities in treatment.This initiative represents almost double the current cure rate and could save a million more children's lives by the next decade.1) Increase the capacity of countries to provide quality services for children with cancer2) Prioritize childhood cancer nationally, regionally, and globally to spark actionTo carry out the Global initiative, a technical package called CureAll is being launched on ICCD this year to guide the countries.On the 20th edition of the ICCD, CCI and the International Society of Paediatric Oncology (SIOP) launched a three-year campaign fully aligned with the CureAll strategy. The 'Tree of Life' concept aims to amplify the message, and Advocacy Toolkit aims to accelerate life-saving progress for young cancer patients worldwide.Source: Medindia