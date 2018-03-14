medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Genetics & Stem Cells News

Intelligence Genes Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 14, 2018 at 1:24 AM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Researchers have identified genes linked to intelligence. Some 538 genes that play a role in intellectual ability have been discovered.
Intelligence Genes Discovered
Intelligence Genes Discovered

Researchers from the University of Edinburgh, University of Southampton, and Harvard University have compared variation in DNA in more than 240,000 people from around the world. The study was aimed at finding out which genes are associated with intelligence.

The team not only identified 538 genes related to intellectual ability, but also found 187 regions in the human genome that are linked to thinking skills, Xinhua reported.

Meanwhile, some genes linked to intelligence are also associated with living longer, according to the study which has been published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.

It is known that environment and genes both contribute to the differences observed in people's intelligence, said one of the authors Professor Ian Deary from the University of Edinburgh.

"This study adds to what we know about which genes influence intelligence, and suggests that health and intelligence are related in part because some of the same genes influence them, "said Professor Ian Deary.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Genes may Guide Intelligence throughout Life

Genes may Guide Intelligence throughout Life

Ever wondered how your intelligence level is different from others? learn more about how genetic makeup can guide intelligence during your lifespan

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

Brain Entropy Could Offer Useful Insight into Human Intelligence

Brain Entropy Could Offer Useful Insight into Human Intelligence

Functional MRI scans of brain entropy may be a new means to understanding human intelligence.

Intelligent People are More Likely to Swear

Intelligent People are More Likely to Swear

Here are some good news for every foul-mouthed person! Recent research suggests that swearing may display a more, rather than less, intelligent use of language.

Intellectual disability

Intellectual disability

Intellectual disability is a developmental delay that is significantly below average compared to peers, in terms of intelligence and adaptive skills.

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone age and a characteristic appearance of the face.

You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More News on:

Weaver Syndrome Intellectual disability Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drowsy Driving

Drowsy Driving

Drowsy driving means operating a motor vehicle when a person is unable to remain alert due to lack ...

 Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulation

Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulation

Cranial electrotherapy stimulation (CES) involves cranial stimulation with pulsed, low-intensity ...

 Bladder Diverticulum

Bladder Diverticulum

Bladder diverticula are outward bulges of the inner (epithelial) lining of the urinary bladder ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...