Innovative Vaccine Boosts Immune Response in Aggressive Breast Cancer

by Naina Bhargava on Mar 20 2025 10:44 AM

A promising new vaccine for HER2-positive, ER-negative breast cancer enhances chemotherapy effectiveness.

A promising new vaccine strategy for treating a specific type of breast cancer has been discovered by researchers. The innovative approach targets HER2-positive, ER-negative breast cancer and has shown encouraging results in a recent pilot study. Published in npj Breast Cancer, the study combined HER2-targeting dendritic cell vaccines with standard chemotherapy, proving both safe and effective with positive response rates. This breakthrough was made by researchers at Moffitt Cancer Center (1 Trusted Source
A pilot study incorporating HER2-directed dendritic cells into neoadjuvant therapy of early stage HER2+ER- breast cancer

Go to source).
The study enrolled 30 patients with stage 2 and stage 3 HER2-positive, ER-negative breast cancer who were undergoing chemotherapy before surgery to shrink the tumor. Researchers gave the HER2-directed dendritic cell vaccine before chemotherapy to determine its effects on immune response and treatment outcomes. The results showed that patients receiving the vaccine had significant immune activity, with complete tumor disappearance observed in a notable percentage of cases.

Dendritic Cell Vaccine Enhances Immune Response

“Our findings suggest that the dendritic cell vaccine can boost the body’s immune response against tumors, potentially improving the effectiveness of chemotherapy,” said Hatem Soliman, M.D., medical oncologist in the Breast Oncology Department at Moffitt and lead author of the study. “This approach may offer a new way to enhance breast cancer treatment and patient outcomes.”

The study also found that injecting the vaccine directly into the tumor led to greater immune cell activity within the tumor environment. This could help refine future immunotherapy strategies for breast cancer and other types of cancer.

“These findings highlight the potential of immunotherapy to transform how we treat HER2-positive breast cancer,” said Brian Czerniecki, M.D., Ph.D., co-author and chair of the Breast Oncology Department at Moffitt. “By stimulating the immune system, we may be able to create more effective, long-lasting responses for patients.”

Reference:
  1. A pilot study incorporating HER2-directed dendritic cells into neoadjuvant therapy of early stage HER2+ER- breast cancer - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41523-025-00742-x)

Source-Eurekalert
