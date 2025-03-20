About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Cracking Glioblastoma: How ZNF638 Unlocks Immunotherapy

by Dr. Leena M on Mar 20 2025 11:26 AM

Glioblastoma is a deadly brain cancer that resists most treatments,triggering the body’s antiviral response makes immunotherapy more effective.

Glioblastoma remains one of the deadliest brain cancers, defying even the most advanced immunotherapies. But what if we could use ancient viral genes hidden in our DNA to trick the immune system into fighting back? A groundbreaking discovery from the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center may finally offer hope by targeting a protein called ZNF638—paving the way for a revolutionary new treatment approach (1 Trusted Source
Activating antiviral immune responses potentiates immune checkpoint inhibition in glioblastoma models

Go to source).

Challenge of Treating Glioblastoma

Glioblastoma is a common and aggressive brain tumor, affecting about 12,000 people in the U.S. each year. Despite medical advancements, treatment options remain limited due to the tumor’s ability to suppress the immune system and its complex nature. While immunotherapy has worked for many cancers, it has not been very effective for brain tumors —at least, not yet.


Viral Mimicry- A New Approach

Researchers are exploring how to make immunotherapy work better for glioblastoma, and viral mimicry may be the key. This method tricks the body into thinking the tumor has a viral infection, activating the immune system. By blocking a protein called ZNF638, scientists found they could boost the immune response, making treatment more effective .


Future of Glioblastoma Treatment

Blocking ZNF638 in tumor cells helped immunotherapy work better, slowing tumor growth and boosting immune response. Patients with low ZNF638 levels responded well to treatment, suggesting it could be a useful biomarker for personalized therapy. In the future, developing a drug to target ZNF638 could make immunotherapy more effective for glioblastoma patients.

Reference:
  1. Activating antiviral immune responses potentiates immune checkpoint inhibition in glioblastoma models - (https://www.jci.org/articles/view/183745)

Source-University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
