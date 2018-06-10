Innovation in Vaccine Production Technology Could Make the Vaccines Cheaper

Font : A- A+



To bring down the production and storage cost of Vaccines, the Researchers at The University of Texas have developed a way to deliver vaccines right into the cells as DNA. Once the DNA is delivered into our body, it launches the vaccine in our cells, leading to antibody production and other protective immunity. The findings of this study are published in the journal of EBioMedicine.

Innovation in Vaccine Production Technology Could Make the Vaccines Cheaper



Vaccines are the most effective way to prevent and eradicate infectious diseases. Currently, many vaccines have to be manufactured in cell culture or eggs, which is expensive and carries the risk of contaminations. In addition, most vaccines must be kept refrigerated during the transportation from manufacturers to health care clinics. In tropical and subtropical regions, such cold storage requirements could contribute to more than 80 percent of the vaccine cost.



‘Currently used manufacturing methods and storage costs have been found to add about 80 % to the vaccine cost. ’ "The ability to eliminate cell culture or eggs and cold storage will change the process of vaccine development," said UTMB's Pei-Yong Shi, professor in the department of biochemistry and molecular biology. "Importantly, this vaccine technology could potentially serve as a universal platform for the development of live-attenuated vaccines for many viral pathogens."



To achieve these goals, the UTMB team engineered a live-attenuated Zika vaccine in the DNA form. Once the DNA is delivered into our body, it launches the vaccine in our cells, leading to antibody production and other protective immunity. With this production method, there is no need to manufacture the vaccine in cell culture or eggs at factories. Because DNA molecules are shelf stable, the vaccine will not expire at warm temperatures and could be stockpiled at room temperature for years.



Using UTMB's Zika vaccine as a model, the research group showed that the DNA platform worked very efficiently in mice. After a single low dose, the DNA vaccine protected mice from Zika virus infection, mother-to-fetus transmission during pregnancy and male reproductive tract infection and damage.



"This is the first study to demonstrate that, after a single low dose, a DNA vaccine could induce saturated protective immunity," Shi said. "We will continue testing this promising Zika vaccine platform and then apply the platform to other viruses."



Source: Eurekalert Vaccines are the most effective way to prevent and eradicate infectious diseases. Currently, many vaccines have to be manufactured in cell culture or eggs, which is expensive and carries the risk of contaminations. In addition, most vaccines must be kept refrigerated during the transportation from manufacturers to health care clinics. In tropical and subtropical regions, such cold storage requirements could contribute to more than 80 percent of the vaccine cost."The ability to eliminate cell culture or eggs and cold storage will change the process of vaccine development," said UTMB's Pei-Yong Shi, professor in the department of biochemistry and molecular biology. "Importantly, this vaccine technology could potentially serve as a universal platform for the development of live-attenuated vaccines for many viral pathogens."To achieve these goals, the UTMB team engineered a live-attenuated Zika vaccine in the DNA form. Once the DNA is delivered into our body, it launches the vaccine in our cells, leading to antibody production and other protective immunity. With this production method, there is no need to manufacture the vaccine in cell culture or eggs at factories. Because DNA molecules are shelf stable, the vaccine will not expire at warm temperatures and could be stockpiled at room temperature for years.Using UTMB's Zika vaccine as a model, the research group showed that the DNA platform worked very efficiently in mice. After a single low dose, the DNA vaccine protected mice from Zika virus infection, mother-to-fetus transmission during pregnancy and male reproductive tract infection and damage."This is the first study to demonstrate that, after a single low dose, a DNA vaccine could induce saturated protective immunity," Shi said. "We will continue testing this promising Zika vaccine platform and then apply the platform to other viruses."Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: