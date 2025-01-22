Indigenous Cows: From Natural Farming to Cultural Significance

IIT Madras' director emphasizes cow urine's medicinal value, natural farming, and biogas, linking them to cultural heritage and criticizing reliance on fertilizers.
IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti praised the medicinal value of cow urine (gomutra). He shared his thoughts about the significance of indigenous cows in agriculture and organic farming by saying “Go samrakshana” (protect cows).
Natural Farming and Biogas for a Healthier WorldThe remarks, made during an event in Chennai, went viral on social media, drawing both praise and criticism from various political leaders and organizations. He argued that depending on fertilizers to improve productivity harms the earth and humans. Natural farming is the best solution for a healthy life and world.
Cows: From Colonial Impact to Cultural HeritageHe continued his speech with a historical reference, to how the British led by Thomas Babington Macaulay weakened India's economy by eliminating Indigenous cows and increasing the country’s reliance on the colonial system. The slaughterhouses during the British era would butcher about 30,000 cows daily.
A 2019 study published in Nature explored the bioactive properties of gomutra and its possible medicinal uses. The director's speech also connected with Maatu Pongal, a festival in Tamil Nadu dedicated to cows and bulls, recognizing their importance in agriculture. The event is celebrated on the second day of the Tamil month Thai with prayers and celebrations to thank and honor its work in agriculture.
Source-Medindia