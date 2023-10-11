About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Medindia
Medindia
Tips to Safeguard Your Health During Morning Walks
Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 10, 2023 at 2:23 PM
Highlights:
  • Morning walks in heavily polluted air pose serious health risks, increasing the chances of respiratory diseases and cardiovascular issues
  • Check real-time Air Quality Index (AQI) before outdoor activities; opt for indoor workouts during poor air quality to safeguard your well-being
  • If still opting for an outdoor walk, choose a time with better air quality, wear N95 masks, and avoid intense exertion to minimize exposure to pollutants

Morning walks are an important part of many people's exercise regimens. They help you start your day on a good note and provide numerous physical and mental health benefits. However, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached dangerous or severe levels in several Indian cities, including New Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Hisar, Gurgaon, and Noida (1 Trusted Source
Health effects of particulate matter in major Indian cities

Go to source). According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), some localities in Delhi, including Anand Vihar station, Punjabi Bagh station, and Mundka station, have registered AQI values in the "severe" category, exceeding the 400 AQI mark. Going for a morning walk in such dirty air can be more detrimental than useful.

Air Pollution
Air Pollution
Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.
Health Hazards of Air Pollution

Pollutants in the air settle and become concentrated in the morning when temperatures are low. Going for a walk in such a setting can result in inhaling a hazardous mixture of contaminated air (2 Trusted Source
Poison in the air: Declining air quality in India

Go to source). This can cause coughing and shortness of breath, as well as an increased chance of acquiring chronic illnesses such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), cardiovascular disease, and even lung cancer (3 Trusted Source
Environmental and Health Impacts of Air Pollution: A Review

Go to source).

Stay Indoors if the Air Quality is Poor

Check the Air Quality Index (AQI) for your location before going for a morning walk. Several apps and websites provide real-time air quality information. The AQI will reveal pollutant levels in the air, such as particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), ozone, and nitrogen dioxide. It is not recommended to indulge in any outside activities if the AQI falls to a harmful or dangerous level.

Opt for Indoor Workouts

While you may be committed to your daily workout, it is critical to prioritize your health. Because the air outside is hazardous, consider switching to indoor workouts. There are various walk-at-home videos available that you can watch at home.

Precautions to Take Before You Step Out for a Walk

If you still want to go for a walk outside, consider rearranging your timetable. If the air quality is better, such as in the afternoon when the sun is shining, you can go for a shorter outdoor walk. Avoid intense exertion, and always wear N95 or N99 masks to filter out fine particulate matter and dramatically decrease your exposure to pollution (4 Trusted Source
Filter Performance of N99 and N95 Facepiece Respirators Against Viruses and Ultrafine Particles

Go to source).

    Advertisement
Can Air Pollution Trigger Heart Attacks?
Can Air Pollution Trigger Heart Attacks?
Discover the hidden risks of air pollution on your heart. Explore the connection between air pollution and heart attacks.

Protecting Children's Health Amidst Delhi's Toxic Air Pollution
Protecting Children's Health Amidst Delhi's Toxic Air Pollution
Air pollution may be causing harm to your child's lungs, brain, and heart. Here are some precautions they can take to protect their health in the face of deteriorating air quality.
