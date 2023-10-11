Tips to Safeguard Your Health During Morning Walks

Morning walks are an important part of many people's exercise regimens. They help you start your day on a good note and provide numerous physical and mental health benefits. However, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached dangerous or severe levels in several Indian cities, including New Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Hisar, Gurgaon, and Noida (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Health effects of particulate matter in major Indian cities



Go to source). According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), some localities in Delhi, including Anand Vihar station, Punjabi Bagh station, and Mundka station, have registered AQI values in the "severe" category, exceeding the 400 AQI mark. Going for a morning walk in such dirty air can be more detrimental than useful.