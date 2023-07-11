Diwali and Diabetes: A Guide to Healthy Festive Eating

Highlights:
- With India facing a growing diabetes epidemic, maintaining healthy habits during Diwali is crucial
- Diabetics should divide their carbohydrates, focus on complex carbs, choose high GI foods, and control portion sizes
- Replace unhealthy ingredients with better options, from beverages and flours to snacks and fruits
After Dussehra, the countdown to Diwali begins, and people begin cleaning and decorating their homes in preparation for the holiday. This is also the time for goodies and gifts to be exchanged. It's a joyful time for everyone since people get to see their friends, family, and relatives and spread joy and enthusiasm.
‘Diwali and diabetes don't have to clash. Discover smart strategies for managing blood sugar during the festive season. #diwalidiabetes #healthycelebrations’
It is also the period when our fitness and dietary routines are mainly overlooked since we do not eat on time, eat a lot, and consume a lot of mithais and high-calorie foods. While this can be dangerous for most individuals, those with diabetes are particularly affected because they must constantly monitor their blood sugar levels.
Planning Ahead is the Key to Managing Diabetes During Diwali Festivities"Diwali time is all about fats and sugars and one must be careful. India is on the verge of becoming the Diabetes capital of the world as it is home to 77 million diabetics (1). We can reduce the risk of getting diabetes by adopting healthy habits - doing physical activities and eating healthy," says Dr. Meghana Pasi, Arogya World's My Thali Program Nutritionist.
How Diabetics Should Plan Their Meals During the Festive Season
Divide your Carbohydrates
In addition to not skipping meals, people with diabetes should divide their carbohydrate consumption and spread it out among all meals. A carbohydrate-rich, sugar-rich, or fat-rich meal should not be combined in a single meal. Not only do you want to spread out your carbs, but you also want to spread out your proteins so that they are better absorbed by the body and used for muscle growth rather than energy. Although protein, lipids, and carbohydrates all provide energy, protein should ideally be used for vital processes such as muscle development, hemoglobin, hormones, and enzymes.
Include Complex Carbohydrates in Your Diet
Consume complex carbs instead of refined carbohydrates to avoid a surge in blood sugar levels (2). Sugar is a simple carbohydrate that, when consumed, rapidly releases glucose, causing a blood sugar increase.
Avoid High GI foods
High glycemic index foods are more fibrous and complex, taking longer to digest and releasing glucose at a slower rate (3). When you buy delicacies from outside, maida is utilized in practically all snacks and namkeens, as well as Vanaspati and hydrogenated oil. You may prepare homemade sweets and desserts with pure ghee. Fruits can be used as a substitute for sugar. In place of the jalebi and rabri, anjeer roles, and date roles, you can create kheer, halwa, besan, and ragi laddoo. To make your sweets healthier, add fruit pulps.
Be Mindful About the Portion Size
If you are given a box of chocolate, you may take only one piece. Make certain that the portion is small. This portion control strategy will help you to manage your blood sugar levels. (4).
Swap the Unhealthy Ingredients with Healthier Options
Replace sodas and colas with fresh juice, nimbu pani, or coconut water. Be aware of the sugar content of your beverages. Consume alcohol slowly because it can raise your blood glucose level. Rice flour, ragi, millets, jowar, bajra, or besan can be substituted for wheat flour. You can substitute unsalted and roasted dry fruits for the salted and fried variety. They can serve as a nutritious snack in between meals (5). However, you should only have a few. Don't forget to eat some fruits; just don't combine them with your major meals; eat them separately.
