Diwali and Diabetes: A Guide to Healthy Festive Eating

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 7, 2023 at 5:14 PM
Highlights:
  • With India facing a growing diabetes epidemic, maintaining healthy habits during Diwali is crucial
  • Diabetics should divide their carbohydrates, focus on complex carbs, choose high GI foods, and control portion sizes
  • Replace unhealthy ingredients with better options, from beverages and flours to snacks and fruits

After Dussehra, the countdown to Diwali begins, and people begin cleaning and decorating their homes in preparation for the holiday. This is also the time for goodies and gifts to be exchanged. It's a joyful time for everyone since people get to see their friends, family, and relatives and spread joy and enthusiasm.

Diet plays a significant role in controlling diabetes. Most cases of diabetes are preventable with healthy lifestyle changes.
It is also the period when our fitness and dietary routines are mainly overlooked since we do not eat on time, eat a lot, and consume a lot of mithais and high-calorie foods. While this can be dangerous for most individuals, those with diabetes are particularly affected because they must constantly monitor their blood sugar levels.

Planning Ahead is the Key to Managing Diabetes During Diwali Festivities

"Diwali time is all about fats and sugars and one must be careful. India is on the verge of becoming the Diabetes capital of the world as it is home to 77 million diabetics (1). We can reduce the risk of getting diabetes by adopting healthy habits - doing physical activities and eating healthy," says Dr. Meghana Pasi, Arogya World's My Thali Program Nutritionist.

How Diabetics Should Plan Their Meals During the Festive Season

Divide your Carbohydrates


In addition to not skipping meals, people with diabetes should divide their carbohydrate consumption and spread it out among all meals. A carbohydrate-rich, sugar-rich, or fat-rich meal should not be combined in a single meal. Not only do you want to spread out your carbs, but you also want to spread out your proteins so that they are better absorbed by the body and used for muscle growth rather than energy. Although protein, lipids, and carbohydrates all provide energy, protein should ideally be used for vital processes such as muscle development, hemoglobin, hormones, and enzymes.

Include Complex Carbohydrates in Your Diet


Consume complex carbs instead of refined carbohydrates to avoid a surge in blood sugar levels (2). Sugar is a simple carbohydrate that, when consumed, rapidly releases glucose, causing a blood sugar increase.
Glycemic control in type 2 diabetes is achieved with oral diabetic medications. Combination drugs and insulin therapy is sometimes required.
Avoid High GI foods


High glycemic index foods are more fibrous and complex, taking longer to digest and releasing glucose at a slower rate (3). When you buy delicacies from outside, maida is utilized in practically all snacks and namkeens, as well as Vanaspati and hydrogenated oil. You may prepare homemade sweets and desserts with pure ghee. Fruits can be used as a substitute for sugar. In place of the jalebi and rabri, anjeer roles, and date roles, you can create kheer, halwa, besan, and ragi laddoo. To make your sweets healthier, add fruit pulps.

Be Mindful About the Portion Size


If you are given a box of chocolate, you may take only one piece. Make certain that the portion is small. This portion control strategy will help you to manage your blood sugar levels. (4).

Swap the Unhealthy Ingredients with Healthier Options


Replace sodas and colas with fresh juice, nimbu pani, or coconut water. Be aware of the sugar content of your beverages. Consume alcohol slowly because it can raise your blood glucose level. Rice flour, ragi, millets, jowar, bajra, or besan can be substituted for wheat flour. You can substitute unsalted and roasted dry fruits for the salted and fried variety. They can serve as a nutritious snack in between meals (5). However, you should only have a few. Don't forget to eat some fruits; just don't combine them with your major meals; eat them separately.

References:
  1. Prevalence of diabetes in India: A review of IDF Diabetes Atlas 10th edition
    Kumar A, Gangwar R, Ahmad Zargar A, Kumar R, Sharma A. Prevalence of diabetes in India: A review of IDF Diabetes Atlas 10th edition. Curr Diabetes Rev. 2023 Apr 13. doi: 10.2174/1573399819666230413094200. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 37069712.
  2. Physiology, Carbohydrates
    Holesh JE, Aslam S, Martin A. Physiology, Carbohydrates. 2023 May 12. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2023 Jan-. PMID: 29083823.
  3. Glycemic Index (GI) or Glycemic Load (GL) and Dietary Interventions for Optimizing Postprandial Hyperglycemia in Patients with T2 Diabetes: A Review
    Vlachos D, Malisova S, Lindberg FA, Karaniki G. Glycemic Index (GI) or Glycemic Load (GL) and Dietary Interventions for Optimizing Postprandial Hyperglycemia in Patients with T2 Diabetes: A Review. Nutrients. 2020 May 27;12(6):1561. doi: 10.3390/nu12061561. PMID: 32471238; PMCID: PMC7352659.
  4. Optimising blood glucose control with portioned meal box in type 2 diabetes mellitus patients: a randomised control trial
    Maneesing TU, Dawangpa A, Chaivanit P, Songsakul S, Prasertsri P, Yumi Noronha N, Watanabe LM, Nonino CB, Pratumvinit B, Sae-Lee C. Optimising blood glucose control with portioned meal box in type 2 diabetes mellitus patients: a randomised control trial. Front Nutr. 2023 Jul 18;10:1216753. doi: 10.3389/fnut.2023.1216753. PMID: 37533574; PMCID: PMC10390788.
  5. Effect of dried fruit on postprandial glycemia: a randomized acute-feeding trial
    Viguiliouk E, Jenkins AL, Blanco Mejia S, Sievenpiper JL, Kendall CWC. Effect of dried fruit on postprandial glycemia: a randomized acute-feeding trial. Nutr Diabetes. 2018 Dec 11;8(1):59. doi: 10.1038/s41387-018-0066-5. PMID: 30531821; PMCID: PMC6288147.
Source: Medindia
The oral health preventive strategies in individuals at risk for diabetes are important because they play a key role in oral diseases that affect dental care.

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.
