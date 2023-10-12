About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

India’s First Portable Hospital: Aarogya Maitri Aid Cube Can Be Flown To Disaster Areas

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on December 10, 2023 at 5:54 PM
Highlights:
  • India introduces the Aarogya Maitri Aid Cube, a portable hospital designed for swift deployment in disaster-stricken areas
  • Comprising 72 resilient cubes, each weighing below 15kg, the hospital can be assembled in an hour
  • Tailored to address specific requirements, the cubes accommodate equipment for bone injuries, surgeries, burns, and more

India’s First Portable Hospital: Aarogya Maitri Aid Cube Can Be Flown To Disaster Areas

India's first portable hospital, the Aarogya Maitri Aid Cube, emerges as a groundbreaking solution in disaster management, revolutionizing rapid healthcare deployment globally (1). This innovative portable hospital revealed in Gurugram, can be swiftly airlifted to disaster zones and assembled within an hour, offering a lifeline in remote and challenging terrains where immediate medical attention is essential.

What is Aarogya Maitri Aid Cube?

The Aarogya Maitri Aid Cube, part of the Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita and Maitri (BHISHM), stands out as a "flatpack" field hospital comprising 72 small cubes. Each cube, weighing below 15kg, contains tents and customized medical equipment. The cubes are designed to be resilient enough to withstand drops from planes or helicopters, ensuring prompt deployment in emergencies.

What to Do During and After an Earthquake?
What to Do During and After an Earthquake?
Developing countries have to be prepared for natural calamities like earthquakes and tsunamis and take steps to modernize their disaster management systems.
Advertisement


The assembly process involves three frames, each containing 12 mini-cubes. A single cage can accommodate a total of 36 mini-cubes. To set up a functional hospital, at least five trained individuals are required, and the process takes just an hour. This remarkable feature makes the Aarogya Maitri Aid Cube a versatile and efficient solution for disaster response.

Medical Capabilities and Adaptability of Aarogya Maitri Aid Cube

The Aarogya Maitri Aid Cube has been meticulously designed to treat up to 200 patients, making it a comprehensive healthcare solution in challenging scenarios. The cubes house a range of essential medical equipment, including portable ventilators, solar panel-based generators, ultrasound machines, digital imaging radiography machines, defibrillators, high-mounted OT lights, stretchers, modern surgical devices, and portable laboratories.

What sets this portable hospital apart is its adaptability. The cubes are customizable to meet specific needs, allowing healthcare providers to tailor treatments based on the nature of the disaster. For instance, in the case of earthquakes resulting in fractures, more cubes containing equipment for bone injuries can be included, while cubes for other injuries are adjusted accordingly.

Innovative Features and Cost-Effectiveness of the Portable Hospital

A tablet computer is installed inside the cube pack to guide the assembly process and prevent errors. Billed as the "world's first portable disaster hospital," the kit is waterproof and corrosion-proof, ensuring durability in diverse environments. The cost of building the 72 cube boxes reportedly falls under Rs 2.5 crore, making it a cost-effective solution for disaster relief.
Food Selection Criteria in an Urban Disaster Response Plan
Food Selection Criteria in an Urban Disaster Response Plan
Food aid is central to any disaster recovery plan, and that's why food selection criteria are crucial to the success of any emergency response plan.
Advertisement

According to Air Vice Marshal Tanmoy Roy, head of the BHISHM task force, the contents of the cubes can vary based on whether they are being sent for natural disaster scenarios or to regions affected by war. The adaptability of the Aarogya Maitri Aid Cube makes it not only suitable for international aid but also for addressing medical needs in challenging terrains within India, such as high elevations or regions dealing with epidemics.

Global Outreach and Future Prospects of Aarogya Maitri Aid Cubes

India has already extended its support to Myanmar by providing two Aarogya Maitri Cubes as a goodwill gesture. Additionally, preparations are underway to deploy one for Sri Lanka. This reflects India's commitment to contributing to global health during crises and disasters. In conclusion, the Aarogya Maitri Aid Cube stands as a testament to India's commitment to healthcare innovation and global humanitarian efforts. Its swift deployment, adaptability, and comprehensive medical capabilities make it a game-changer in disaster response. As the world faces an increasing frequency of natural disasters and humanitarian crises, innovations like the Aarogya Maitri Aid Cube play a crucial role in saving lives and providing timely medical care where it's needed the most.

References:
  1. https:www.pmindia.gov.in/en/media-coverage/aarogya-maitri-cube-india-builds-worlds-first-portable-hospital-to-keep-200-survivors-alive-for-48-hrs/
Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

News about Uttarakhand Floods: Helping Hands at Uttarakhand Flood Relief Camps
News about Uttarakhand Floods: Helping Hands at Uttarakhand Flood Relief Camps
Relief Updates from The Art of Living volunteers who rushed to Uttarakhand to save those suffering - be it pilgrims or locals who've had all but their lives washed away in the rain and flashfloods.

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

World Health Day 2009
World Health Day 2009
"Save Lives: Make Hospitals Safe in Emergencies" - World Health Organization (WHO) sponsors the World Health Day celebration on April 7th each year to turn global focus on health related issues.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression

AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression

AIDS was first detected in early 1980s, among gays, Haitians and black Africans. HIV is a descendant of a ...
AIDS / HIV - Treatment

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV
AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no ...
AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features
AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. ...
AIDS/HIV - Health Education

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV
AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission

AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission

Epidemiologic studies indicate three broad yet distinct geographic patterns of transmission
Oral Health And AIDS

Oral Health And AIDS

AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are ...

Latest India Special

Guide to Safe Outdoor Workouts Amidst Air Pollution

Guide to Safe Outdoor Workouts Amidst Air Pollution

Discover the risks and guidelines of outdoor exercise in areas with air pollution. Learn how the Air Quality Index guides your fitness routine for a healthier lifestyle.
PM2.5 Pollution Elevates the Threat of Diabetes in Urban India

PM2.5 Pollution Elevates the Threat of Diabetes in Urban India

Inhaling PM2.5 pollution in India heightens diabetes risk. Explore the implications, health impacts, and urgent need for pollution control measures.
Tips to Safeguard Your Health During Morning Walks

Tips to Safeguard Your Health During Morning Walks

Discover the health risks of morning walks in highly polluted air. Learn precautions and indoor alternatives for a safer fitness routine.
Diwali and Diabetes: A Guide to Healthy Festive Eating

Diwali and Diabetes: A Guide to Healthy Festive Eating

Prepare for Diwali without compromising your health. Learn how diabetics can manage their diet during the festive season and enjoy the celebrations responsibly.
Protecting Children's Health Amidst Delhi's Toxic Air Pollution

Protecting Children's Health Amidst Delhi's Toxic Air Pollution

Air pollution may be causing harm to your child's lungs, brain, and heart. Here are some precautions they can take to protect their health in the face of deteriorating air quality.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

India’s First Portable Hospital: Aarogya Maitri Aid Cube Can Be Flown To Disaster Areas Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests