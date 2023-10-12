India’s First Portable Hospital: Aarogya Maitri Aid Cube Can Be Flown To Disaster Areas

Innovative Features and Cost-Effectiveness of the Portable Hospital

Advertisement

Global Outreach and Future Prospects of Aarogya Maitri Aid Cubes

https:www.pmindia.gov.in/en/media-coverage/aarogya-maitri-cube-india-builds-worlds-first-portable-hospital-to-keep-200-survivors-alive-for-48-hrs/

What sets this portable hospital apart is its adaptability. The cubes are customizable to meet specific needs, allowing healthcare providers to tailor treatments based on the nature of the disaster. For instance, in the case of earthquakes resulting in fractures, more cubes containing equipment for bone injuries can be included, while cubes for other injuries are adjusted accordingly.A tablet computer is installed inside the cube pack to guide the assembly process and prevent errors. Billed as the "world's first portable disaster hospital," the kit is waterproof and corrosion-proof, ensuring durability in diverse environments. The cost of building the 72 cube boxes reportedly falls under Rs 2.5 crore, making it a cost-effective solution for disaster relief.According to Air Vice Marshal Tanmoy Roy, head of the BHISHM task force, the contents of the cubes can vary based on whether they are being sent for natural disaster scenarios or to regions affected by war. The adaptability of the Aarogya Maitri Aid Cube makes it not only suitable for international aid but also for addressing medical needs in challenging terrains within India, such as high elevations or regions dealing with epidemics.India has already extended its support to Myanmar by providing two Aarogya Maitri Cubes as a goodwill gesture. Additionally, preparations are underway to deploy one for Sri Lanka. This reflects India's commitment to contributing to global health during crises and disasters. In conclusion, the Aarogya Maitri Aid Cube stands as a testament to India's commitment to healthcare innovation and global humanitarian efforts. Its swift deployment, adaptability, and comprehensive medical capabilities make it a game-changer in disaster response. As the world faces an increasing frequency of natural disasters and humanitarian crises, innovations like the Aarogya Maitri Aid Cube play a crucial role in saving lives and providing timely medical care where it's needed the most.Source: Medindia