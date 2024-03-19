India's Ventilator Market Surges Amid COPD, Asthma Demand

The rising prevalence of chronic respiratory illnesses like Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and asthma is projected to drive a 4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in India's critical care ventilator services market by 2033. The report by GlobalData, a data and analytics company reveals that India accounted for about 21 percent of Asia-Pacific’s critical care ventilator market in 2023.
Growing Demand for Ventilators in IndiaKanchan Chauhan, Medical Devices Analyst at GlobalData noted that the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic stressed the critical need for ventilators in treating patients with severe respiratory issues. Additionally, India is seeing an increase in critical care admissions with the rise in ageing population and evolving disease trends.
‘Urbanization and industrial expansion in India have exacerbated air pollution, contributing to the increased prevalence of respiratory diseases such as COPD. #asthma #COPD #ventilator ’“Patients with severe respiratory illnesses often require intensive care and mechanical ventilation. This surge in demand has driven up the need for critical care services and equipment, including ventilators, in hospitals across the country,” Chauhan said.
“In conclusion, India's healthcare sector is undergoing a remarkable evolution driven by technological progress, particularly evident in critical care ventilators. The nation's proactive response to the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases and an ageing population underscores its commitment to innovation, safety, and improving public health outcomes,” Chauhan added.
