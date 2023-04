India's Malaria Vaccine Gets the Green Light for First Time in Ghana

Breakthrough in Malaria Prevention

Collaborative Effort Paves the Way for a Malaria-Free Future

It is hoped that thisThe R21/Matrix-M vaccine has demonstrated high levels of efficacy and safety in Phase II trials, including amongst children who received a booster dose of R21/Matrix-M at one year following a primary three-dose regime."This marks a culmination of 30 years of malaria vaccine research at Oxford with the design and provision of a high efficacy vaccine that can be supplied at adequate scale to the countries who need it most," said Professor Adrian Hill, Chief investigator, R21/Matrix-M program, at the Oxford University, in a statement.SII provided vaccines and sponsored Phase III licensure clinical trials . It will also produce between 100-200 million doses per year."Malaria is a life-threatening disease that disproportionately affects the most vulnerable populations in our society and remains a leading cause of death in childhood. Developing a vaccine to greatly impact this huge disease burden has been extraordinarily difficult," Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India in a statement.He added that the company will scale "up production of the vaccine to meet the needs of countries with high malaria burden and to support global efforts towards saving lives".The R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine is a low-dose vaccine that can be manufactured at a mass scale and modest cost, enabling as many as hundreds of millions of doses to be supplied to African countries which are suffering a significant malaria burden.The vaccine also containsThe Matrix-M adjuvantThis technology has also been used successfully in Novavax's Covid vaccine and is a key component of other development-stage vaccines.Source: IANS