India's COVID-19 Tally Nears 60 Lakh

About 75 per cent of the new cases were from 10 states and UTs.
India's recovery rate is 82.46 per cent while the fatality rate has come down to 1.58 per cent, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data said.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with 13,21,176 cases, including 35,191 deaths. It is followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.
According to Indian Council of Medical Research data, India conducted 9,87,861 sample tests on Saturday, taking the total tests so far to 7,12,57,836.
Source: IANS