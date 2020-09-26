Global COVID-19 Cases Exceeds 32.4mn: Johns Hopkins

Overall number of global COVID-19 cases has topped 32.4 million, while the deaths have increased to over 987,000, reports Johns Hopkins University.



As of Saturday morning, the total number of novel coronavirus cases stood at 32,471,119, and the fatalities rose to 987,593, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) reported in its latest update.

‘The United States is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths at 7,032,524 and 203,657.’





Brazil is currently deemed as the second-highest number of fatalities at 140,537.



The other top fifteen countries with the maximum amount of COVID-19 cases are Brazil (4,689,613), Russia (1,131,088), Colombia (798,317), Peru (794,584), Mexico (720,858), Spain Argentina (691,235), South Africa (668,529), (716,481), France (552,421), Iran (439,882), the UK (425,766), Chile (453,868), Bangladesh (356,767), Iraq (341,699) and Saudi Arabia (332,329), the CSSE figures showed.

Source: Medindia

India comes in second place after the US in terms of cases at 5,818,570, while its death toll soared to 92,290.