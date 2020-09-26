by Iswarya on  September 26, 2020 at 9:48 AM Coronavirus News
Global COVID-19 Cases Exceeds 32.4mn: Johns Hopkins
Overall number of global COVID-19 cases has topped 32.4 million, while the deaths have increased to over 987,000, reports Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the total number of novel coronavirus cases stood at 32,471,119, and the fatalities rose to 987,593, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) reported in its latest update.

India comes in second place after the US in terms of cases at 5,818,570, while its death toll soared to 92,290.


The other top fifteen countries with the maximum amount of COVID-19 cases are Brazil (4,689,613), Russia (1,131,088), Colombia (798,317), Peru (794,584), Mexico (720,858), Spain Argentina (691,235), South Africa (668,529), (716,481), France (552,421), Iran (439,882), the UK (425,766), Chile (453,868), Bangladesh (356,767), Iraq (341,699) and Saudi Arabia (332,329), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil is currently deemed as the second-highest number of fatalities at 140,537.

Source: Medindia

