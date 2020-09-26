Global COVID-19 Cases Exceeds 32.4mn: Johns Hopkins

India comes in second place after the US in terms of cases at 5,818,570, while its death toll soared to 92,290.
‘The United States is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths at 7,032,524 and 203,657.’
The other top fifteen countries with the maximum amount of COVID-19 cases are Brazil (4,689,613), Russia (1,131,088), Colombia (798,317), Peru (794,584), Mexico (720,858), Spain Argentina (691,235), South Africa (668,529), (716,481), France (552,421), Iran (439,882), the UK (425,766), Chile (453,868), Bangladesh (356,767), Iraq (341,699) and Saudi Arabia (332,329), the CSSE figures showed.
Brazil is currently deemed as the second-highest number of fatalities at 140,537.
Source: Medindia