by Colleen Fleiss on  September 27, 2020 at 7:06 PM Lifestyle News
World Tourism Day 2020
Sunday is World Tourism Day; in the pandemic, traveling would seem like an impossible dream. Several actors have shared how much they miss traveling in 2020.

Comedian-actress Bharti Singh wants to travel to Greece. "I miss traveling. I traveled during the New Year and returned on January 3. It's been almost nine months since then. Itne me toh baby aa jata (a child would be born in this span of time). I really wanted to go to Greece and Ibiza," she told IANS.

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who wowed fans on "Bigg Boss 13", had her plans chalked out, but had to cancel them owing to the Covid-19 scare.


"After 'Bigg Boss' I had to travel but I didn't go anywhere because of the Covid scare. I could not even travel to my hometown in Assam," Devoleena said.

Hoping to visit London soon, South star Nidhhi Agerwal eagerly awaits returning to the film set. "I definitely miss traveling, considering I travel so much for work. Eating on the streets -- Oh God, I miss the experience! I would like to go back to shoot whenever things get better -- can't wait," she wished.

"Pavitra Rishta" fame Asha Negi is an avid mountain lover, and she misses the fresh air of the mountains.

"I love the mountains. Last year, I celebrated my birthday in the mountains. I wanted to do the same this year but then Covid happened. I hope to get back to mountains soon," Asha said.

Actor Siddharth Nigam, who is a part of "Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga", would love to be in Dubai for a while. "I love going to new places, and I have been missing that a lot these days. I also have a few shoots scheduled out of India that have been put on hold. One of my favourite tourist destinations is Dubai. The last time I was there, it was on Independence Day. I was mesmerised by the fountain show that takes place near Burj Khalifa. That day, India's flag lit up on Burj Khalifa and Shah Rukh Sir's songs were played. It was an amazing experience that made my night," he recalled.

For actor Tarun Khanna, nothing works like a few good days with friends in London.

"I love traveling and I am glad I got projects where I would have to travel a lot, in and around India. I would love to travel as much as I can in this life. London is one of my most favorite places. I am in love with the city and places around it. There are a lot of beautiful villages outside of London and the only difference between the city and these villages is that there are no tall buildings in the villages, rest everything is same. Ipswich and Bath near London are the most breathtaking places," he said.

"All of my childhood friends live in London and this one time we decided to meet up and go around the city. We went pub crawling, covered Bond Street, Oxford Street and Soho. It was a different experience and I really miss that," Tarun added.

Gulki Joshi recalled how she enjoyed trekking in the hills of Himachal Pradesh.

"Travelling is the only thing I missed during lockdown. I miss hiking, trekking, adventure sports and just being someplace else. My favourite travel destination is anywhere in the hills, especially Rishikesh and Ladakh," said Gulki.

"I recall how, when I went for Sar Pass Trek, we had to climb down a steep hill of about 800 to 1,000 metres. It was rocky and I realised that day I am scared of climbing down instead of climbing up! I actually finished that half an hour of climbing down crying like a five-year old. However, something in me changed that day and I think it made me a stronger person," she recalled.

Source: IANS

