Indians Sleep Better with Salary Hike

by Adeline Dorcas on  July 20, 2018 at 12:31 PM
A survey conducted across Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai indicates that there is a direct correlation between productivity and sleep.
Indians have a direct correlation between increasing salary and ease of falling asleep, says an India Sleep and Wellness survey commissioned by Sunday Mattresses and conducted among working professionals above the age of 25.

Over two-thirds of the sound sleepers believe they are hundred percent productive at work; whereas more than half of those who reported getting insufficient sleep believed they were only 75 percent (or less) productive.

Interestingly, people below the age group of 30 sleep better compared to their older counterparts. Adults over the age of 30 are twice as likely to have sleep-related problems and adults over 45 years are three times more likely to have sleep-related problems.

Also, almost 40 percent of people use an alarm to wake up. This is significantly high in Mumbai where 50 percent of the respondents use an alarm, on a day to day basis.

It comes as no surprise that people in Bengaluru go to bed the earliest (between 10 and 11 p.m.) whereas Mumbai has the highest proportion of night owls who sleep after midnight, perhaps owing to long commutes that are a norm there.

Bengaluru has a better record of falling asleep as compared to Delhi and Mumbai and this is mainly attributed to relatively lower noise levels. However, Bangaloreans report a lower quality of sleep and have difficulty sustaining it.

Singles and couples with kids sleep better.

In general, singles and married people with kids (without differentiating between parents with infant kids or grown-up kids) are more content and fall asleep easily as compared to married couples without kids.

People who share their bed with kids are 50 percent more likely to have problems falling asleep. So, if you are planning to have a good sleep, it is better to for the kids and parents to separate their sleeping areas.

The research findings also demonstrate that people who eat less than two hours before going to sleep are 50 percent more likely to have sleep-related issues. More Delhiites head to bed with a somewhat heavy or heavy dinner whereas Mumbai keeps it light.

Overall, respondents think that mattresses are very important for good quality of sleep. People who sleep on mattresses that are new (less than 3 years old) are 20 percent less likely to have sleep issues compared to those sleeping on older mattresses.

Foam mattresses (PU, Latex and Memory foam mattress) are the most popular models. Spring mattresses are the second most popular type of mattress.

Also, smoking impacts sleep adversely. Smokers are 52 percent more likely to have sleep problems as compared to non-smokers. Amongst smokers, ease of sleep goes down as the number of cigarettes increase.

For example, smokers who smoke 5-10 sticks a day are 10 percent more likely to have sleep problems as compared to people who smoke less than 5 sticks a day.

Over 50 percent of people traveling more than an hour to work had a disturbed or troubled or insufficient sleep as compared to those who traveled between 15 minutes to 1 hour.

Alphonse Reddy, Founder, and CEO, Sunday Mattress, added: "We at Sunday Mattresses are very passionate about anything to do with sleep, and hence we commissioned the survey in India. We wanted to collect information on sleep and the various factors that impact it, as we believe that the quality and quantity of sleep directly correlates to a more fulfilled life. We hope that people could use some of the information shared to lead happy, productive lives."

Source: IANS

