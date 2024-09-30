About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Indian Immunologists Develop Human Monoclonal Antibody for Rabies Treatment

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on Sep 30 2024 2:05 PM

A government of India enterprise Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL), is presently developing a bi-valent monoclonal antibody of human origin for rabies. This important research is supported by the National Biopharma Mission under the Department of Biotechnology with the assistance of the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC)(1 Trusted Source
Advances in the progress of monoclonal antibodies for rabies

Go to source).

Revolutionary Approach to Rabies Management

According to Dr. K. Anand Kumar of IIL, this fully human monoclonal antibody is a construct that can revolutionize rabies treatment strategies. The monoclonal antibody (mAb) is expected to enhance efficacy and reduce adverse effects conferred by conventional chemoprophylaxis. Dr. Kumar believes this could become a landmark in the worldwide attempts to combat and prevent rabies.

Rabies
Rabies is a preventable viral disease affecting the central nervous system.
That alone makes IIL – a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) — the world’s largest manufacturer of rabies vaccines. Their capacity for manufacturing the Abhayrab anti rabies vaccine is 30 million doses per year.

Rabies: A Major Health Concern in India

Despite progressive developments in India, rabies is still important in causing morbidity and mortality, which contributes to 36% of global deaths from rabies. Still, thousands of people succumb to it every year, even though the disease is easily preventable. As a result, IIL’S mission is to decrease these numbers with methods such as monoclonal antibodies coupled with social promotions.

The growing stray dog population and increasing urbanization of the country have raised the threat of animal bites in the country. According to Dr.Kumar the public needs to be educated, so that they can prevent this increasing threat.

Reference:
  1. Advances in the progress of monoclonal antibodies for rabies - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8993100/)


