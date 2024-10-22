Indian Employees See Real Gains from Mental Health Initiatives at Work

A survey found that 39% of the Indian workforce has benefited from their company’s mental health programs. These programs are helping employees improve their mental well-being, highlighting the growing importance of workplace mental health initiatives (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Go to source). Additionally, 48 per cent of employees rated these initiatives as “highly effective,” suggesting that many companies are moving in the right direction to support their employees' well-being, according to the survey by Naukri.com.
However, the data also revealed critical gaps, highlighting the need for more targeted efforts to create a workplace environment where open conversations around mental well-being are encouraged.

In India, 14% of the population requires active mental health interventions.
In India, 14% of the population requires active mental health interventions. #mentalhealth #workforce #india ’
Workplace Mental Health ProgramsThe findings revealed what employees need to feel more comfortable discussing mental health at work.The most requested resource was professional counseling, with 45 per cent of respondents highlighting its importance.
Moreover, 37 per cent called for clear mental health policies, while 35 per cent valued the chance to openly discuss mental health issues with leadership.
Another 25 per cent noted the need for better mental health training for managers, showing a demand for more supportive and informed management.
“However, not all employees found the initiatives impactful. Among those who felt limited benefits, 23 per cent saw these programmes as ‘formalities,’ lacking meaningful impact,” the findings showed.
The results point to broader trends in the job market, where mental health support is becoming a key factor in employment decisions.
The survey stated that companies must continue to evolve and strengthen their mental health programs to create a supportive and resilient workplace.
