✔ ✔ Trusted Source

5 Strategies for Improving Mental Health at Work



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

In India, 14% of the population requires active mental health interventions. #mentalhealth #workforce #india ’

In India, 14% of the population requires active mental health interventions. #mentalhealth #workforce #india ’

Workplace Mental Health Programs

Advertisement

Advertisement

5 Strategies for Improving Mental Health at Work - (https://hbr.org/2024/04/5-strategies-for-improving-mental-health-at-work)

A survey found that 39% of the Indian workforce has benefited from their company’s mental health programs. These programs are helping employees improve their mental well-being, highlighting the growing importance of workplace mental health initiatives ().Additionally, 48 per cent of employees rated these initiatives as “highly effective,” suggesting that many companies are moving in the right direction to support their employees' well-being, according to the survey byHowever, the data also revealedwhere open conversations around mental well-being are encouraged.The findings revealed what employees need to feel more comfortable discussing mental health at work.The most requested resource was professional counseling, with 45 per cent of respondents highlighting its importance.Moreover, 37 per cent called for clear mental health policies, while 35 per cent valued the chance to openly discuss mental health issues with leadership.Another 25 per cent noted the need for better mental health training for managers, showing a demand for more supportive and informed management.“However, not all employees found the initiatives impactful. Among those who felt limited benefits, 23 per cent saw these programmes as ‘formalities,’ lacking meaningful impact,” the findings showed.Another 27 per cent acknowledged some progress but felt stronger efforts were needed, while 11 per cent reported that their workplaces did not offer any mental health support.The results point to“Jobseekers are actively prioritising organisations that offer substantial and effective mental health initiatives, indicating that companies focusing on employee well-being may gain a competitive edge in attracting and retaining top talent,” said the survey.The survey stated that companies must continue to evolve and strengthen their mental health programs to create a supportive and resilient workplace.Source-IANS