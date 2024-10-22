Could Fungi Be the Key to Cancer Cure?

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

New class of chemical compounds from fungi that may offer new avenues for treating colorectal cancer, one of the deadliest cancers globally has been discovered by a study published in).These compounds, identified as terpene-nonadride heterodimers (unknown class of metabolites), effectively kill colorectal cancer cells by targeting the enzyme DCTPP1, which could serve as both a biomarker and a therapeutic target.Rather than using conventional cytostatic drugs, which have many side effects, modern cancer treatment frequently involves targeted tumor therapies directed at specific target molecules in the tumor cells.However, theTargeted tumor therapies are mostly based on small molecules from plants, fungi, bacteria, and marine organisms.About half of current cancer medications were developed from natural substances. A team led by Ninghua Tan, Yi Ma, and Zhe Wang at the China Pharmaceutical University (Nanjing, China) chose to use Bipolaris victoriae S27, a fungus that lives on plants, as the starting point in their search for new drugs.The team first analyzed metabolic products by cultivating the fungus under many different conditions (OSMAC method, one strain, many compounds).They discovered twelve unusual chemical structures belonging to a previously unknown class of compounds: terpene-nonadride heterodimers, molecules made from one terpene and one nonadride unit.Widely found in nature, terpenes are a large group of compounds with very varied carbon frameworks based on isoprene units. Nonadrides are nine-membered carbon rings with maleic anhydride groups.The monomers making up this class of dimers termed “bipoterprides” were also identified and were found to contain additional structural novelties (bicyclic 5/6-nonadrides with carbon rearrangements).Nine of the bipoterprides were effective against colorectal cancer cells. The most effective was bipoterpride No. 2, which killed tumor cells as effectively as the classic cytostatic drug Cisplatin. In mouse models, it caused tumors to shrink with no toxic side effects.The team used a variety of methods to analyze the drug’s mechanism: bipoterpride 2 inhibits dCTP-pyrophosphatase 1 (DCTPP1), an enzyme that regulates the cellular nucleotide pool. The heterodimer binds significantly more tightly than each of its individual monomers.The activity ofwhile also inhibiting programmed cell death. It can also help cancer cells to resist treatment.Bipoterpride 2 inhibits this enzymatic activity and disrupts the—pathologically altered—amino acid metabolism in the tumor cells.The team was thus able to identify DCTPP1 as a new target for the treatment of colorectal cancer and bipoterprides as new potential drug candidates.Source-Eurekalert