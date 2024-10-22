Senior Citizens to Benefit from GST Relief on Health and Life Insurance

The Group of Ministers (GoM) has agreed to largely exempt the goods and services tax (GST) on term life insurance premiums and health insurance premiums paid by senior citizens. This decision, made on Saturday, is aimed at reducing the financial burden on policyholders, especially the elderly (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
54th Meeting of the GST Council
Go to source). The GST exemption/reduction on life and health insurance is a long-pending industry demand as the move would alleviate the tax burden on insurers and policyholders.
‘ Did You Know?While most of the panel members of the GoM, led by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, pitched for "full exemption" on health and life policy premiums, a few panel members suggested reducing the rate to 5 percent from the current 18 percent.
The GST system was launched in India on July 1, 2017, replacing multiple indirect taxes.
The ministerial panel, tasked to rationalize rates, is scheduled to submit its recommendation to the GST Council by October 31.
GST-Free Life InsuranceThe final decision in this regard will be taken by the GST Council when it meets next. At present, 18 percent GST is levied on life and health insurance premiums.
The GST Council took up the matter in the September meeting, following the debate over the 18 percent GST levied on life and health insurance premiums.
The panel learned to have discussed the revenue implication in various options suggested by the Fitment Panel — comprising revenue officials of the Centre and states.
Last month, the GST Council, headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, set up a GoM on slashing the tax rate on life and health insurance, as well as reducing the GST on cancer drugs.
