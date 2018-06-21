Indian Embassy Felicitates International Yoga Day in 7 Cities of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Font : A- A+



Indian Embassy in Hungary has felicitated the 4th International Day of Yoga celebration in seven cities of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Indian Embassy Felicitates International Yoga Day in 7 Cities of Bosnia and Herzegovina



The event was held from June 16-17 in Sarajevo, Banja Luka, Foca, Mostar, Tuzla, Zavidovici, and Zenica. The celebrations included several Indian cultural performances and delectable Indian cuisine.



‘Indian Embassy in Hungary has felicitated the 4th International Day of Yoga in seven cities of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Yoga celebrations in Sarajevo, Banja Luka, Foca, Mostar, Tuzla, Zavidovici, and Zenica included several Indian cultural performances and delectable Indian cuisine.’ In Sarajevo, the International Yoga Day was jointly inaugurated by Dr. Irena Hadziabdic, Chief Election Commissioner of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Ambassador Rahul Chhabra.



Bosnia and Herzegovina's renowned basketball player Razija Mujanovic and singer Selma Muhedinovic, who were nominated as Yoga Ambassadors by the Indian Embassy, also participated at the event.



The Indian Embassy will also be conducting special classes in Bosnia & Herzegovina for the staff of Chief Election Commission for stress management.



Mayors in several other cities also performed yoga sessions with the participants.







Source: IANS The event was held from June 16-17 in Sarajevo, Banja Luka, Foca, Mostar, Tuzla, Zavidovici, and Zenica. The celebrations included several Indian cultural performances and delectable Indian cuisine.In Sarajevo, the International Yoga Day was jointly inaugurated by Dr. Irena Hadziabdic, Chief Election Commissioner of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Ambassador Rahul Chhabra.Bosnia and Herzegovina's renowned basketball player Razija Mujanovic and singer Selma Muhedinovic, who were nominated as Yoga Ambassadors by the Indian Embassy, also participated at the event.The Indian Embassy will also be conducting special classes in Bosnia & Herzegovina for the staff of Chief Election Commission for stress management.Mayors in several other cities also performed yoga sessions with the participants.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: