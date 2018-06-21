medindia
Indian Embassy Felicitates International Yoga Day in 7 Cities of Bosnia and Herzegovina

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 21, 2018 at 11:17 AM Lifestyle News
Indian Embassy in Hungary has felicitated the 4th International Day of Yoga celebration in seven cities of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Indian Embassy Felicitates International Yoga Day in 7 Cities of Bosnia and Herzegovina

The event was held from June 16-17 in Sarajevo, Banja Luka, Foca, Mostar, Tuzla, Zavidovici, and Zenica. The celebrations included several Indian cultural performances and delectable Indian cuisine.

In Sarajevo, the International Yoga Day was jointly inaugurated by Dr. Irena Hadziabdic, Chief Election Commissioner of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Ambassador Rahul Chhabra.

Bosnia and Herzegovina's renowned basketball player Razija Mujanovic and singer Selma Muhedinovic, who were nominated as Yoga Ambassadors by the Indian Embassy, also participated at the event.

The Indian Embassy will also be conducting special classes in Bosnia & Herzegovina for the staff of Chief Election Commission for stress management.

Mayors in several other cities also performed yoga sessions with the participants.



Source: IANS

