Outdoor Air Pollution Killed 4.2 Million People in 2016

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 21, 2018 at 11:43 AM Environmental Health
United Nations (UN) report said in 2016, an estimated 4.2 million people died as a result of high levels of ambient air pollution.
Outdoor Air Pollution Killed 4.2 Million People in 2016

"In 2016, 91 per cent of the urban population worldwide were breathing air that did not meet the World Health Organization Air Quality Guidelines value for particulate matter (PM 2.5); more than half were exposed to air pollution levels at least 2.5 times higher than that safety standard," said the 2018 Sustainable Development Goals Report launched at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Many cities around the world were facing acute challenges in managing rapid urbanization -- from ensuring adequate housing and infrastructure to support growing populations, to confronting the environmental impact of urban sprawl, to reducing vulnerability to disasters, reported Xinhua citing the report.

Between 2000 and 2014, the proportion of the global urban population living in slums dropped from 28.4 percent to 22.8 percent. However, the actual number of people living in slums increased from 807 million to 883 million.

Source: IANS

Related Links

Air Pollution

Air Pollution

Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.

WHO Classifies Outdoor Air Pollution a Leading Cause of Cancer

WHO Classifies Outdoor Air Pollution a Leading Cause of Cancer

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified outdoor air pollution as a leading cause of cancer in humans.

Indoor Pollution More Harmful to Human Health Than Outdoor Air Pollution

Indoor Pollution More Harmful to Human Health Than Outdoor Air Pollution

As the world gets prepared to build smart cities, new research has highlighted the dangerous effects of indoor pollution on human health.

Air Pollution may Increase Mortality in Older Adults

Air Pollution may Increase Mortality in Older Adults

Short-term exposures to air pollution and warm-season ozone, even below current national air quality standards, are associated with increased risk of mortality.

Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure

Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure

Breathing in unclean air due to increasing air pollution could cause kidney damage with resultant kidney failure according to a recent epidemiologic study.

