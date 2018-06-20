International day of yoga is being observed on 21st of June since 2015.

It is celebrated to raise awareness about the tremendous benefits of yoga practice. It is considered to be a physical, mental and spiritual upliftment in itself.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be celebrating the yoga day by practicing yoga asanas in Dehradun, India with around 60,000 people.

International Yoga day which is celebrated on 21st of June is here again, so let's get our yoga mats, put our day to day worries on hold, join the bandwagon and do yoga. Yoga as a word originates from a Sanskrit word called Yuja which essentially means, "to join or to unite," symbolizing the union of both mind and body.