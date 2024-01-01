About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
India Records 841 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

by Colleen Fleiss on Jan 1 2024 10:04 PM

In the last 24 hours, India reported 841 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 4,309.

COVID-19 in India

As of now, the total number of coronavirus cases in India, since the outbreak in January 2020, has reached 4,50,13,272.The death toll related to COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 5,33,361. Furthermore, the country has reported a total of 145 cases of the Covid-19 subvariant JN.1 as of December 28. These cases were detected in samples collected between November 21 and December 18. The JN.1 subvariant is derived from the Omicron subvariant known as BA.2.86 or Pirola, with Kerala being the first state to report a case. The overall recovery from the disease has reached over 4.4 crore individuals, reflecting a national recovery rate of 98.81 percent. The country has administered a total of 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines as per the available data.

Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of COVID patients showed no clinical deterioration in their symptoms when treated with a drug, fluvoxamine.
Source-IANS
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to ...
New COVID-19 Variant JN.1 Detected in Cambodia
Cambodia has detected the first four cases of the new COVID-19 variant, JN.1, which originates from the highly mutated BA.2.86 lineage.
COVID-19 Cases Surge: Global Increase by 52% Within One Month
WHO designated JN.1, a subset of BA.2.86 Omicron, as a separate variant due to its rapid rise in recent weeks.

