India Records 841 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 in India



‘India reported 865 new cases. Over the past 24 hours, there have been three new fatalities: one in Kerala, one in Karnataka, and one in Bihar. #COVID #coronavirus’

In the last 24 hours, India reported 841 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 4,309.As of now, the total number of coronavirus cases in India, since the outbreak in January 2020, has reached 4,50,13,272.The death toll related to COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 5,33,361. Furthermore, the country has reported a total of 145 cases of the Covid-19 subvariant JN.1 as of December 28. These cases were detected in samples collected between November 21 and December 18. The JN.1 subvariant is derived from the Omicron subvariant known as BA.2.86 or Pirola, with Kerala being the first state to report a case. The overall recovery from the disease has reached over 4.4 crore individuals, reflecting a national recovery rate of 98.81 percent. The country has administered a total of 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines as per the available data.Source-IANS