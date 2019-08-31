medindia

India Ranks 9th on the Happiness Index: Survey

by Iswarya on  August 31, 2019 at 12:01 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

India has been ranked 9th on the happiness index among 28 global markets, according to a survey.
India Ranks 9th on the Happiness Index: Survey
India Ranks 9th on the Happiness Index: Survey

Personal safety and security, friends, and feeling in control of life were other top determinants for Indians to stay happy, said the "Global Happiness Survey" from market research firm Ipsos.

Show Full Article


"For Indians, it boils down to comfortable living conditions, robust health, good financial conditions, friends and social circle and to have a purpose in life. Hobbies and interests are important too," said Parijat Chakraborty, Country Service Line Leader, Public Affairs and Corporate Reputation, Ipsos India.

Markets with the highest prevalence of happiness are largely the developed nations, known for their citizen centricity.

Australia and Canada tied at the top spot (at 86 percent) and emerged as the happiest nations of the world, followed by China (83 percent), Great Britain (82 percent), France (80 percent), the US (79 percent), Saudi Arabia and Germany at (78 percent), and India at ninth spot with 77 per cent.

Argentina (34 percent), Spain (46 percent) and Russia (47 percent) emerged at the bottom of the heap, among the 28 markets.

Notably, happiness levels receded in 2019. For India, there has been a six percent drop (from 83 percent in 2018 to 77 percent in 2019).

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

'Happiness Index' Coming Soon in Britain

In an attempt to measure its population's psychological and environmental wellbeing, Britain will introduce a "happiness index" a government source told the Guardian newspaper Monday.

Happiness Index Launched

The 'happiness-index' to measure the well-being of a person and the perceptions of living conditions came into life at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

India Ranks 122nd in Happiness Index With Norway Topping The List

India ranks 122nd with Scandinavian nations topping the list. Norway is the No.1 happiest country, and Central African Republic is the saddest.

Happiness and Air Quality Linked

Higher levels of pollution are associated with a decrease in people's happiness levels, found new study.

Celebrating Life: Positivity and Rejoicing

Life reflects dynamism, vitality, beauty and power. Life offers abundance. It regularly gives us a chance to enrich our experiences.

Euphoria

Euphoria is an exaggerated state of happiness and well-being that is beyond the normal emotional response expected for a given situation, due to various causes.

Top Thirty Quick and Easy Health Tips

Follow these quick and easy health tips to stay active and healthy all through your life.

More News on:

Celebrating Life: Positivity and Rejoicing Top Thirty Quick and Easy Health Tips Euphoria 

What's New on Medindia

Chikungunya Virus Causes Chronic Joint Pain: Here's How

Home Remedies for Acne | Pimples

New Treatment for Prostate Cancer Could Soon be Available
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive