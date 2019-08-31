India has been ranked 9th on the happiness index among 28 global markets, according to a survey.

India Ranks 9th on the Happiness Index: Survey

‘Indians consider good financial conditions and physical well-being among the top-most reasons to remain joyous.’

Markets with the highest prevalence of happiness are largely the developed nations, known for their citizen centricity.



Australia and Canada tied at the top spot (at 86 percent) and emerged as the happiest nations of the world, followed by China (83 percent), Great Britain (82 percent), France (80 percent), the US (79 percent), Saudi Arabia and Germany at (78 percent), and India at ninth spot with 77 per cent.



Argentina (34 percent), Spain (46 percent) and Russia (47 percent) emerged at the bottom of the heap, among the 28 markets.



Notably, happiness levels receded in 2019. For India, there has been a six percent drop (from 83 percent in 2018 to 77 percent in 2019).



Personal safety and security, friends, and feeling in control of life were other top determinants for Indians to stay happy, said the "Global Happiness Survey" from market research firm Ipsos.