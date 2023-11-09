About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
India Stands 38th in Global Suicide Deaths Report

by Colleen Fleiss on September 11, 2023 at 8:12 PM
According to a recent study conducted by the Nur Manzil Psychiatric Centre in Lucknow, India holds the 38th position worldwide in terms of suicide-related fatalities (1 Trusted Source
Suicide

Go to source).

Suicide

Suicide


Suicide is an act of ending one''s own life and it usually results from emotional isolations and inability to adjust and cope with one''s environment.
Advertisement


The Centre is a chain of psychiatric hospitals under a national mental health care organisation. Organizer of the workshop and clinical psychologist at Nur Manzil, Dr. Anjali Gupta said: "It is important for people to know, especially with growing reports of youths committing suicides these days - that it is not enough to relate the suicides to simply depression." The report released for public referral and awareness by the psychology department of the establishment focuses on how timely intervention is key to preventing suicides.

Understanding Suicide: A Complex Public Health Challenge Affecting People

It describes suicide as "a complex public health issue affecting people of all the ages, genders, and backgrounds". Before every suicide, the victims, particularly those suffering from chronic ailment, show symptoms which if understood and taken seriously can help prevent suicide, said experts.

"Patients of chronic diseases suffer between severe and moderate depression levels. If the mood is from severe to moderate things are alright but when this goes from moderate depression to severe level, suicidal tendency can be witnessed," said Dr. Devashish Shukla, medical superintendent of the Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute and Hospital (KSSSCIH).
Nightmare Alarms Suicide Risk

Nightmare Alarms Suicide Risk


Nightmares hold a haunting secret, for those who suffer them may bear the weight of a greater danger like suicide.
Advertisement

Shukla, who is an expert in psychiatry, said: "Among basic symptoms you may notice that a patient has stopped talking to people around him, gets filled with hopelessness and feels tired quickly after doing just a little work. These symptoms become noticeable all of a sudden and without any visible reasons. If so, the family should get alert."

Reference :
  1. Suicide - (https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/suicide)

Source: IANS
