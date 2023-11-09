India's Surgical Sutures Market Showing Upward Trajectory

The Indian market for surgical sutures is expected to maintain a steady growth trajectory, with a compound annual growth rate of over 13 percent, ultimately reaching the $380 million mark by 2030 (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
India surgical sutures market set to grow to $380 million in 2030, forecasts GlobalData
Go to source).
Minimal access surgeries (MAS) have gained significant importance in recent times owing to reduced post-operative pain, shorter hospital stays, and quicker recovery of patients. The report by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, reveals that India will account for about 18 percent of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) surgical sutures market, by revenue, in 2023.
Challenges with Traditional Suturing Methods in India"Traditional suturing techniques in India often involve using metal clips, plasters, and bandages. However, such techniques are known to pose risks due to poor sterilization and cause unwanted reactions in patients," said Ayshi Ganguly, Medical Devices Analyst at GlobalData, in a statement."Furthermore, the limited number of skilled practitioners and poor access to healthcare in rural areas have been additional drawbacks.
This drives the requirement of alternative suturing techniques that can reduce the complications associated with traditional sutures," she added.Surgical sutures have efficiently sealed wounds and incisions by securely holding the tissue together, reducing the risk of infection and minimizing scarring, making them an effective tool in MAS.
"The development of such devices will expand the scope of exports and create a favorable business environment for the healthcare sector. With this, the Indian surgical sutures market is all set to flourish, offering promising domestic and export opportunities for Indian manufacturers,"Ganguly said.
Reference :
Source: IANS
