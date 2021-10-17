India may Have to Reconsider Its Slant on Safer Tobacco Alternatives

Advertisement

Moreover, thereport exhilarated the Indian Government toContrastingly, Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister, Thailand declared his ideas to legalize e-cigarettes (to the Tobacco Authority of Thailand and tobacco growers) for theThe global economies have beenAlthough vaping was legalized in 67 countries, it was banned in Thailand until 2014 with hefty penalties if illicit.However, the consistent and quality data by scientific studies allowed the country to explore a new transformation in its policies for the interest of public health.It is estimated that 72,656 people died from smoking illnesses in 2017 in, Thailand as per a survey. Moreover, the Public Health Ministry of the country spends nearly 77 billion baht annually to treat smoking-induced disease and illness as per policymakers.Amidst this, anot to mention that theis a state-owned body. However, this doesn't explain illegalizing the e-cigarettes on the contrary.These data mandate theHence, the issue of e-cigarettes emphasizes the self-contradictory public policy on cigarette smoking - anon each hand. Thailand's policy has tried to pursue both and ended up failing on both issues.The health advocate camp rather calls forespecially for young and low-income consumers in Thailand. Many countries like the US and EU countries have benefitted from such enactment.Although data on the health impacts of cigarettes versus e-cigarettes remain irrefutable, it is suggested that government leave the decision to people. Rather,Source: Medindia