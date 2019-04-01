medindia
India has Welcomed Maximum Newborns on New Year: UNICEF

by Mohamed Fathima S on  January 4, 2019 at 1:40 PM Child Health News
India is estimated to have welcomed 18 percent of the total babies born around the globe on the eve of New Year. UNICEF released the statement on Tuesday.
According to the UNICEF, around 3,95,072 babies are likely to be born on the day of New Year across the world, of which a quarter will be born in South Asia alone.

As per UNICEF, globally over half of these births are estimated to taken place in seven countries, along with India like China (44,940), Nigeria (25,685), Pakistan (15,112), Indonesia (13,256), the US (11,086), Democratic Republic of Congo (10,053), and Bangladesh (8,428).

Sydney was set to greet an estimated 168 babies, followed by Tokyo (310), Beijing (605), Madrid (166) and finally, New York (317). Fiji in the Pacific was likely to deliver 2019's first baby and the US its last.

"This New Year Day, let's all make a resolution to fulfill every right of every girl and boy, starting with the right to survive. We can save millions of babies if we invest in training and equipping local health workers so that every newborn is born into a safe pair of hands," said Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF India Representative, said.



Source: IANS

